ST Game #6: Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Indians Fall to White Sox in Glendale 8-3

The Cleveland Indians held an early 3-0 lead against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox Friday in Glendale, but the Sox bats caught up with a couple minor league arms in a Tribe 8-3 setback.

The loss is the third straight for the Indians, dropping them to 2-4 after six spring training affairs.

The Indians put up two runs in the second and one in the fifth before Chicago finally got their bats going, scoring eight runs over the final three innings to take home the win.

Saturday the Indians will be in action in a pair of split squad games, both against the Oakland A’s.

They will play a 3:05pm EST affair in Mesa, and a 4:05pm game in Las Vegas. Both games will be televised on STO.

Here’s some tidbits from Friday’s five-run setback in Glendale.

At the Plate: It was another impressive day for Indians DH/RF Franmil Reyes, who hit a solo homer and reached on a walk.

Reyes went deep in the second inning for his second blast of the spring to give the Tribe an early lead.

Also having a solid day was left fielder Jake Bauers, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

He came around to score on a second inning double. The Indians managed six hits in the 8-3 setback.

Bobby Bradley, Nolan Jones and Yu Chang also had hits for the Indians in the loss.

On the Mound: Logan Allen got the start for the Indians, and went two innings without allowing a run.

Allen did have some control issues, allowing three walks, but he also recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Tribe relievers did a solid job till late in the game, as Phil Maton, Dalbert Siri and Jean Carlos Mejia all threw scoreless frames.

The Sox took control for good in the sixth, as against reliever Jared Robinson it was Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes with a two-out grand slam that gave the Sox a 4-3 advantage.

Indians reliever Aaron Pinto was also knocked around for three runs as the Sox built their lead in the 7 and 8 innings.

Other Stuff: Reyes is hitting the ball well this spring, as thus far through four games he’s 5-for-10 with five extra base hits, three doubles and two homers.

Reyes also showed off some speed with a stolen base in the second inning.

The Tribe had a tough day with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-7. They left five men on base in the loss.

Bobby Bradley, who struggled making contact in his time with the Indians in the Majors last season, has yet to strikeout this spring.

Saturday in Las Vegas, Zach Plesac (0-0, 4.50) will take the hill opposite A's LHP Sean Manaea (0-1, 32.40); back at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, AZ, Scott Moss (0-0, 0.00) will start against Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 21.60).