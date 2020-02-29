Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

ST Game #6: Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Indians Fall to White Sox in Glendale 8-3

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians held an early 3-0 lead against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox Friday in Glendale, but the Sox bats caught up with a couple minor league arms in a Tribe 8-3 setback.

The loss is the third straight for the Indians, dropping them to 2-4 after six spring training affairs.

The Indians put up two runs in the second and one in the fifth before Chicago finally got their bats going, scoring eight runs over the final three innings to take home the win.

Saturday the Indians will be in action in a pair of split squad games, both against the Oakland A’s.

They will play a 3:05pm EST affair in Mesa, and a 4:05pm game in Las Vegas. Both games will be televised on STO.

Here’s some tidbits from Friday’s five-run setback in Glendale.

At the Plate: It was another impressive day for Indians DH/RF Franmil Reyes, who hit a solo homer and reached on a walk.

Reyes went deep in the second inning for his second blast of the spring to give the Tribe an early lead.

Also having a solid day was left fielder Jake Bauers, who went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

He came around to score on a second inning double. The Indians managed six hits in the 8-3 setback.

Bobby Bradley, Nolan Jones and Yu Chang also had hits for the Indians in the loss.

On the Mound: Logan Allen got the start for the Indians, and went two innings without allowing a run.

Allen did have some control issues, allowing three walks, but he also recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Tribe relievers did a solid job till late in the game, as Phil Maton, Dalbert Siri and Jean Carlos Mejia all threw scoreless frames.

The Sox took control for good in the sixth, as against reliever Jared Robinson it was Chicago’s Yermin Mercedes with a two-out grand slam that gave the Sox a 4-3 advantage.

Indians reliever Aaron Pinto was also knocked around for three runs as the Sox built their lead in the 7 and 8 innings.

Other Stuff: Reyes is hitting the ball well this spring, as thus far through four games he’s 5-for-10 with five extra base hits, three doubles and two homers.

Reyes also showed off some speed with a stolen base in the second inning.

The Tribe had a tough day with runners in scoring position, going just 1-for-7. They left five men on base in the loss.

Bobby Bradley, who struggled making contact in his time with the Indians in the Majors last season, has yet to strikeout this spring.

Saturday in Las Vegas, Zach Plesac (0-0, 4.50) will take the hill opposite A's LHP Sean Manaea (0-1, 32.40); back at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, AZ, Scott Moss (0-0, 0.00) will start against Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 21.60).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tickets Still Available for Cleveland Indians Opening Day, Will Fans Step Up and Sell It Out?

The Indians have normally never had an issue selling out their home opener in year's past. 2020 may bring a new challenge, as after six days of being on sale, there are still plenty of good seats remaining for the March 26th home opener.

Matt Loede

Injured Indians Getting Healthy, Clevinger, Carrasco, Perez All Making Strides

The Indians seemed to start spring training with a number of injured players like Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and others. But some of those players are finally starting to get healthy which is good news for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 2.28.20

Check out the first edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training gets rolling, and Indians.com editor Mandy Bell joins Matt to talk about the team and the early injuries and some of the camp battles.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6 Preview: Indians Travel to Glendale to Take on the White Sox

After suffering a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear on Thursday, the Indians are back in action on Friday as they will play in Glendale against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. Logan Allen will get the start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Drops STO, Subscribers Will Not Have Access to Indians Games in 2020

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV and are getting ready for another season of Indians baseball, you will need to change your plans, as the company announced on Thursday they were not able to come to a deal with Sinclair owned stations, which includes SportsTime Ohio which broadcasts Tribe games.

Matt Loede

How DeShields Unlocked the Indians Roster

Delino DeShields will essentially be the Cleveland Indians' 26th man, but his unique value allowed the roster to be supplemented.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

The Indians trailed the Dodgers early 5-0 and never recovered, falling to Los Angeles in Goodyear by a final of 6-5 on Thursday to drop to 2-3 on the season. Jefry Rodriguez took the loss for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe