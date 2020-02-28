ST Game #6 Preview: Indians Travel to Glendale to Take on the White Sox

The Cleveland Indians will be on the road Friday as they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox at 3pm EST.

The Tribe were on the short end of the scoreboard on Thursday, losing 6-5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear after falling behind 6-0.

Jefry Rodriguez suffered the loss after allowing three Dodger runs in the first inning. Kike Hernandez’s three-run homer was the big blow of the inning.

Friday the Tribe will get a look at lefty pitcher Logan Allen, as the ex-Padres pitcher will be on the mound against the White Sox.

Chicago will counter with righty pitcher Paul Blackburn. The Indians beat up the White Sox 10-2 in a prior meeting Tuesday in Goodyear.

Here’s some tidbits to look for in today’s affair, which will be broadcast by Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus on the Indians Radio Network (WTAM in Cleveland) with a 3pm EST first pitch.

On the Mound: Allen will get a chance to impress the coaching staff again on Friday, making his first start of the spring.

The 22-year-old last season pitched mostly at the AAA level, going 4-3 with the Padres team in El Paso before being traded to the Indians.

The Indians have high hopes for Allen, and are hopeful that getting chances in the spring will pay off down the road.

With injuries in the starting rotation Allen is hoping to take advantage of the chance that he’s being given by the Tribe.

At the Plate: Here is today’s lineup for the Indians.

RF Bradley Zimmer

CF Oscar Meracado

C Sandy Leon

DH Franmil Reyes

LF Jake Bauers

2B Christian Arroyo

1B Bobby Bradley

3B Nolan Jones

SS Yu Chang

Zimmer will look to rebound after a tough outing on Wednesday when he struck out three times in an 8-0 setback to the Padres.

Mercado and Reyes have both gotten off to good starts in spring training hitting the ball, and will look to continue that against the Sox.

Sandy Leon who struck out twice against San Diego Wednesday will be at the top of the lineup in the three hole.

Christian Arroyo who is hoping to do enough to make the roster as a utility player, gets the call Friday to play second base.

Top prospect Nolan Jones gets a chance to get some swings in a Major League game in the eight hole, and Chang will bat ninth and play at short.

Up Next: The Indians will play two games on Saturday as they will be in action on the road against the Oakland A’s in a split squad affair, with both games on the road.

One of the games will be at 3:05pm EST in Mesa, and the other will be broadcast live on STO from Las Vegas at 4:05pm.