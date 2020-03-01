ST Game #9 and 10 Preview: Indians Play Two Against the A's in Goodyear and Las Vegas

The Cleveland Indians have suffered five spring training losses in a row after losing a pair of split-squad games against the Oakland A’s on Saturday.

The team dropped an 8-6 decision to the A’s in Mesa, and fell 8-7 to Oakland in Las Vegas.

The Indians had a 5-1 lead in Las Vegas with a Bobby Bradley homer being the big shot of the game to put the Tribe ahead before the pitching fell apart.

It was again mostly the relief pitchers that allowed runs, as Oakland rallied to score five runs in the fourth inning off relief pitcher James Hoyt to get them back into the game.

In Mesa starter Scott Moss allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, and while the Indians recovered it was relief arms James Karinchak and Hunter Wood who both struggled while the A’s built a lead they wouldn’t lose.

Here are some tidbits for today’s two games, one in Goodyear against Oakland and a second game in Las Vegas.

On the Mound: Shane Bieber will get the call for the Indians in Goodyear as he goes for the second time this season.

Zac Gallen will be on the hill for Oakland. The Indians will throw a number of relief arms in Goodyear as Bieber will likely throw two innings of work.

In Las Vegas, Adam Plutko gets his second spring start, and he will take on Jusus Luzardo for the A’s.

Just like in Goodyear, you can expect to see a number of relief arms for Plutko who will likely go two frames for the Tribe.

At the Plate: In the game in Goodyear, the Indians will run out a lineup that will see Jose Ramirez get his first start in the leadoff spot playing third base.

Carlos Santana will DH and hit second, and backup catcher Sandy Leon will play catcher and hit third.

Daniel Johnson will hit fourth in Goodyear and play left field, a rare sighting of his thus far this spring.

Over in Las Vegas, the lineup will include Francisco Lindor leading off playing short, and Oscar Mercado will play center field and hit second.

Roberto Perez will be behind the plate for the second straight day after his first start on Saturday, and Domingo Santana will play right field and hit fourth.

You can see the lineups for both games for the team in the tweet below:

Up Next: The Indians will play one game on Monday, March the 2 as they will travel to Peoria to take on the Texas Rangers at 6:05pm EST.