ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

The Cleveland Indians took two on Monday afternoon in split squad affairs beating the San Francisco Giants 11-7 at Goodyear Ballpark, and in Tempe the Tribe was a winner 11-10 in a long affair that lasted nearly four hours.

The team had a big day on offense scoring 22 total runs, putting up 15 hits in the win over the Angels, and 12 hits in Goodyear against the Giants.

Aaron Civale was solid over three innings of work in Goodyear, giving up a run on a hit with six strikeouts in his second start of the spring.

Barring injury Civale is a lock to be in the team’s starting rotation come a few weeks when the regular season gets underway in Cleveland.

Backup third basemen Tyler Krieger hit a grand slam in the Tribe’s 11-7 win over the Giants to pace the offense.

In Tempe, it was once again Franmil Reyes having a big day, as he crushed a pair of homers in the eventual one-run win.

Here’s some tidbits from Monday’s two games, as the Indians can finally take a breath and will get Tuesday off from action before returning to the diamond on Wednesday.

On the Mound: Let’s start with the 11-7 win in Goodyear, paced by Civale who looked sharp with one walk and six K’s around allowing a run on one hit.

Civale gave up a solo homer to Alex Dickerson in the second inning, the only run he would give up in three innings of work.

The Indians hurler struck out two Giants in the first inning, two more in the second and two in the third to wrap up the impressive outing.

Following Civale it was closer Brad Hand throwing a scoreless frame, and Oliver Perez gave up a run in 0.2 innings.

Former Chicago White Sox arm Jordan Stephens recorded an out, but Nick Wittgren struggled in the sixth, giving up three runs on three hits.

The runs came on a three-run homer by Zach Green. Adam Cimber and James Hoyt each allowed a single run, Hoyt’s was unearned, and in the ninth lefty Kyle Nelson allowed a hit but struck out two to close out the win.

In Tempe it was Allen getting the start, and he went two innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits with a pair of walks and no strikeouts.

Dalbert Siri was up next, giving up a run on a hit with two walks in one frame.

Phil Maton got the win with a scoreless inning, and Hunter Wood who has had his issues this spring came in and allowed a run in one inning.

Anthony Gose came in next and didn’t give up any damage, but next up was Kyle Dowdy, and he gave up three runs on two hits getting just two outs before he was pulled.

Zach Weiss was up next and he got just one out around three walks.

Youngster Henry Martinez went an inning with a hit and strikeout, and in the ninth it was Danny Young earning the save despite giving up a run on two hits.

All in all it was a tough day for certain Indians pitchers, who probably could use the break as much as anyone after playing 19 straight games.

At the Plate: Starting in Goodyear it was Krieger’s eighth inning two-out grand slam against the Giants that won them the game.

The Indians bats were silent early, but got going in the fifth with a RBI double by Bradley Zimmer who went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored.

Greg Allen drove in a run with a sac, and then Francisco Lindor smacked an RBI double. The Giants went up 6-3 in the sixth, but the Indians bats rallied with a couple runs to eventually tie the game at seven.

Wilson Garcia who went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored drove in a pair, and two young players, catcher Giljegiljaw Kungkuan and left fielder Trenton Brooks both doubled to tie the game up before the eventual grand slam game-winner.

Over in Tempe the big bat was Reyes, who hit homers four and five for the Tribe in the eventual one-run win.

Reyes continues to put up big at bats, and is now hitting .444 with nine extra base hits and 11 runs batted in this spring.

Shortstop Yu Chang had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Daniel Johnson came in for Reyes and put up his first hit of the spring.

Against the Angles the team went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and left 10 men on base.

Alexis Pantoja’s walk in the eighth plated the Indians 11 run of the day which was responsible for the win.

Up Next: The Indians will rest up on Tuesday, their first day off since the rain out which started spring training.

They will be back in action on the diamond on Wednesday as they will take on the Kansas City Royals with a first pitch of 4:05pm EST.

Tribe opening day starter Shane Bieber gets the start for the Indians as he continues to stretch out, and Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals.