Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians took two on Monday afternoon in split squad affairs beating the San Francisco Giants 11-7 at Goodyear Ballpark, and in Tempe the Tribe was a winner 11-10 in a long affair that lasted nearly four hours.

The team had a big day on offense scoring 22 total runs, putting up 15 hits in the win over the Angels, and 12 hits in Goodyear against the Giants.

Aaron Civale was solid over three innings of work in Goodyear, giving up a run on a hit with six strikeouts in his second start of the spring.

Barring injury Civale is a lock to be in the team’s starting rotation come a few weeks when the regular season gets underway in Cleveland.

Backup third basemen Tyler Krieger hit a grand slam in the Tribe’s 11-7 win over the Giants to pace the offense.

In Tempe, it was once again Franmil Reyes having a big day, as he crushed a pair of homers in the eventual one-run win.

Here’s some tidbits from Monday’s two games, as the Indians can finally take a breath and will get Tuesday off from action before returning to the diamond on Wednesday.

On the Mound: Let’s start with the 11-7 win in Goodyear, paced by Civale who looked sharp with one walk and six K’s around allowing a run on one hit.

Civale gave up a solo homer to Alex Dickerson in the second inning, the only run he would give up in three innings of work.

The Indians hurler struck out two Giants in the first inning, two more in the second and two in the third to wrap up the impressive outing.

Following Civale it was closer Brad Hand throwing a scoreless frame, and Oliver Perez gave up a run in 0.2 innings.

Former Chicago White Sox arm Jordan Stephens recorded an out, but Nick Wittgren struggled in the sixth, giving up three runs on three hits.

The runs came on a three-run homer by Zach Green. Adam Cimber and James Hoyt each allowed a single run, Hoyt’s was unearned, and in the ninth lefty Kyle Nelson allowed a hit but struck out two to close out the win.

In Tempe it was Allen getting the start, and he went two innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits with a pair of walks and no strikeouts.

Dalbert Siri was up next, giving up a run on a hit with two walks in one frame.

Phil Maton got the win with a scoreless inning, and Hunter Wood who has had his issues this spring came in and allowed a run in one inning.

Anthony Gose came in next and didn’t give up any damage, but next up was Kyle Dowdy, and he gave up three runs on two hits getting just two outs before he was pulled.

Zach Weiss was up next and he got just one out around three walks.

Youngster Henry Martinez went an inning with a hit and strikeout, and in the ninth it was Danny Young earning the save despite giving up a run on two hits.

All in all it was a tough day for certain Indians pitchers, who probably could use the break as much as anyone after playing 19 straight games.

At the Plate: Starting in Goodyear it was Krieger’s eighth inning two-out grand slam against the Giants that won them the game.

The Indians bats were silent early, but got going in the fifth with a RBI double by Bradley Zimmer who went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored.

Greg Allen drove in a run with a sac, and then Francisco Lindor smacked an RBI double. The Giants went up 6-3 in the sixth, but the Indians bats rallied with a couple runs to eventually tie the game at seven.

Wilson Garcia who went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a run scored drove in a pair, and two young players, catcher Giljegiljaw Kungkuan and left fielder Trenton Brooks both doubled to tie the game up before the eventual grand slam game-winner.

Over in Tempe the big bat was Reyes, who hit homers four and five for the Tribe in the eventual one-run win.

Reyes continues to put up big at bats, and is now hitting .444 with nine extra base hits and 11 runs batted in this spring.

Shortstop Yu Chang had two hits, including a two-run homer, and Daniel Johnson came in for Reyes and put up his first hit of the spring.

Against the Angles the team went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position, and left 10 men on base.

Alexis Pantoja’s walk in the eighth plated the Indians 11 run of the day which was responsible for the win.

Up Next: The Indians will rest up on Tuesday, their first day off since the rain out which started spring training.

They will be back in action on the diamond on Wednesday as they will take on the Kansas City Royals with a first pitch of 4:05pm EST.

Tribe opening day starter Shane Bieber gets the start for the Indians as he continues to stretch out, and Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

Richard77

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

Hokey Wolf

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

by

Hokey Wolf

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Video: How is Indians OF Jordan Luplow Adjusting to His Second Season with the Indians?

Jordan Luplow is hoping to make a bigger impact with the Indians in his second season, and manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about him being more comfortable and having more responsibility.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

How Has Delino DeShields' First Spring Training in Goodyear Been with the Indians?

Tribe manager Terry Francona talks with reporters about new CF Delino DeShields and his early impressions of him, how he has settled in and what he likes about one of the newest Indians in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Game #17: Cleveland Indians Offense Silent in 3-1 Loss to Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale

The Indians offense was quiet on Sunday in Scottsdale, as they managed just three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Bobby Bradley was responsible for the only Indians run with a solo homer in the second inning. Jefry Rodriguez fell to 0-3 with the loss for the Indians.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

ST Game #16: A Strong Start for Plutko Wasted by the Pen as Indians Fall to Cubs 8-5 in Goodyear

The Indians got a good outing from starting pitcher Adam Plutko, and Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez each homered, but it wasn't enough as the pen was roughed up late in an 8-5 loss in Goodyear to the Chicago Cubs.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

ST Game #17 Preview: Indians Travel to Salt River Fields to Take on the Rockies

The Indians will be in Salt River Fields on Sunday as they will send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the Colorado Rockies as they look to rebound from an 8-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Goodyear.

Matt Loede