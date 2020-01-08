Start Times for the Indians 2020 Regular Season Games Announced

If you’re looking to go to one of the early games on the 2020 Indians schedule, you might not want to put away your winter gear just yet.

Wednesday Major League Baseball announced start times for all of the teams, the Tribe included, and the Wahoo’s will start the season March 26 at home against the Detroit Tigers, with a first-pitch start time of 1:10pm.

The early start could pay off for fans who want to do a Downtown Cleveland double-dip of sports, as after the Indians and Tigers you can walk across the plaza as the Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7pm, as LeBron James makes his second visit back to Cleveland since leaving the Cavs two years ago.

After an off day on March 27, the Indians will play Detroit Saturday the 28 and Sunday the 29, with both games starting at 1:10pm.

As the team has the last few seasons, a number of games Monday through Thursday in the months of March, April and May will start at 6:10pm.

Once the calendar hits June, those 6:10pm starts shift to 7:10pm.

The Indians will be home on a couple of holidays this year, starting with a 1:10pm home affair with the Tampa Bay Rays on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The team will host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday July 4 with a first pitch of 7:15pm.

The Indians get a rare Labor Day off in 2020, as they will rest up before starting their final big homestand of the season the following day, a nine-game affair featuring the Twins, Los Angeles Angels and Tigers.

The final three games of the regular season will be at Progressive Field in 2020, as the Tribe will play host to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 25, 26 and 27.