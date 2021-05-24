Starters for the Indians Series With the Tigers at Comerica Park Starting Monday Night

The 24-20 Indians wrapped up a weekend dropping two of three to the AL Central rival Minnesota Twins, and now will head to Comerica Park for an in-week series with the Detroit Tigers.

Let's take a quick review at the Indians and Tigers thus far in 2021:

4/1 - Indians drop opener in the snow in Detroit as Shane Bieber allows a two-run HR in the first to Miguel Cabrera. Tigers go on for a 3-2 win.

4/3 - Zach Plesac struggled as the Tigers for the second straight game took out the Tribe, this time with a 5-2 win. A 2-1 Tigers lead got away from the Indians as Detroit scored three times in the 7th for the 5-2 win.

4/4 - The Indians offense got on track, as the team scored nine runs in the Sunday finale, taking home the last game of the three-game set with a 9-3 win. A four-run 7th inning was the difference, as Jordan Luplow's two-run HR helped out in the team's first win of the year.

4/9 - Zach Plesac dominated on a Friday night at Progressive Field, not allowing a run in seven innings, striking out six as the Tribe got on track with a 4-1 win. The win saw Franmil Reyes get on track on offense with a pair of homers, his first two of the year.

4/10 - The following day after the 4-1 win the offense was back, as they put up 11 runs in an 11-3 win led by pitcher Aaron Civale who improved to 2-0. The Indians were up 6-0 by the 4th inning, as Jordan Luplow's 5 RBI effort led the way at the plate for the Tribe.

4/11 - Logan Allen, getting an early start in the rotation, survived a rough first inning in which he allowed a run, but coulda given up so much more, as the Indians rallied for a 5-2 win to gain the sweep over the Tigers. Allen allowed a run on two hits in five innings of work. On offense the Tribe was led by small ball, led by singles and ground outs to earn enough runs for the win.

Sitting at 4-2 against the AL Rival, the Indians SHOULD be able to dominate the next couple of days as they look to get back on track.

Detroit has played better recently, winning six of 10, but overall they are the weak and struggling team we all felt they would be.

They sit at 18-28, 8.5 back of the White Sox in the AL Central. The Indians are in second right now, 1.5 back of the Sox as they sit at 24-20, with Chicago sitting at 26-19.

Here's the rotation for the Tigers series starting this evening:

5/24 - Indians Sam Hentges vs Tigers Spencer Turnbull

5/25 - Indians Aaron Civale vs Tigers Tarik Skubal

5/26 - Indians TBD vs Tigers Jose Urena

5/27 - Indians Shane Bieber vs Matthew Boyd

All four games are set to be broadcast on Bally Sports on cable.