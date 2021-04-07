ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Starting Nine for the Indians in Afternoon Series Finale Against the Royals

The Indians offense has gotten off to a slow start four games into the season, scoring just 13 runs in four games.

Wednesday the Tribe will look to get on track with their offense as they turn to their best player on the roster on the mound, that being pitcher Shane Bieber. 

Bieber had command issues and struggled in Thursday's opener against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning in the snow to Miguel Cabrera which set the tone for the loss.

Last season in two starts in the short season, Bieber threw 12 innings against the Royals, allowing just one run. 

He was the starter in the opener against KC, and that night in six innings didn't allow a run while striking out 14 Royals batters. 

Bieber will try to have the same type of effort on Wednesday afternoon, as the weather should make for a perfect day of baseball, no rain and a high in the upper 70's. 

Here is today's starting nine for the Indians via Mandy Bell of Indians.com. 

