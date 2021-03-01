ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
STO Announces 10 Indians Spring Training Games to be Broadcast Live

SportsTime Ohio (rebranding to Bally Sports Great Lakes in the coming weeks) is excited for the return of Indians baseball! In the annual “Way to Opening Day,” the network will feature Indians coverage building up to the regular season opener.

Ten Spring Training Games

3/4 @ Milwaukee 3pm

3/10 vs Los Angeles Angels 3pm

3/16 @ Los Angeles Angels 4pm

3/17 @ Cincinnati Reds 9pm

3/18 vs Chicago Cubs 4pm

3/21 vs Texas Rangers 4pm

3/22 vs Milwaukee Brewers 4pm 

3/23 vs San Francisco 4pm

3/24 @ Arizona 9pm

3/30 @ Arizona 3:30pm

All games EST. Schedule subject to change.

Rick Manning and Matt Underwood will call the action with Andre Knott reporting unless produced by another RSN.

In addition to the spring training games, Drennan Live will also offer Tribe fans enhanced coverage of the Indians. The live show airs Mondays through Thursdays 4:30 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. but check local listings for schedule information. 

