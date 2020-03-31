Cleveland Baseball Insider
News

STO to Air Cleveland Indians Classic Playoff Games and MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland

Matt Loede

For Cleveland Indians fans that are suffering from baseball withdrawal, you can get your fix thanks to some broadcasts of old games this week on SportsTime Ohio.

The station announced this week that they will air three of the All-Star games that were hosted by the city of Cleveland, starting with the 1981 mid-summer classic, along with the 1997 game and the game this past July in which Shane Bieber won the MVP with one perfect inning in which he struck out the side.

This weekend into next week the station will be airing a couple postseason classics from the 1995 and 1997 season.

The broadcasts will all air in their entirety starting at 7pm starting Wednesday, April 1 when the 2019 MLB All-Star game from Progressive Field will air.

On Thursday, April 2 at 7pm they will air the 1997 All-Star game, a game that saw catcher Sandy Alomar hit a two-run homer in the 7 inning off Shawn Estes to win the game 3-2.

Friday night the station will go back 39 years to air the 1981 All-Star game from old Cleveland Stadium. It was a game that was the return to baseball after a strike halted games in the Majors.

On Saturday April 4 STO will air game one of the 1995 ALDS, a game that was highlighted by Tony Pena’s solo homer in the 13 inning to win the game 5-4.

Sunday at 7pm it’s the game that put the Indians into the World Series, as the network will air game six of the 1995 ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Indians, a game highlighted by a win that put the team in the World Series.

On Monday April 6 at 7pm STO will broadcast the sixth game of the ALCS from 1997, a game that saw the Tribe win 1-0 to push them into the World Series against the Florida Marlins.

Comments

News

"Juuuuullllliiiiioooo" - A Look Back at the Indians Career of SS/2B Julio Franco

Former Indians SS/2B Julio Franco had an interesting career not only in the Majors but also with the Tribe. In two stints with the team, Franco put up some solid numbers and showed that he was one of the more underrated players on the field. Today we take a look back at his Indians career.

Mark Warmuth

How Did the 2016 Indians Starting Rotation Compare with How Things Are Shaping Up for 2020?

It was four short years ago that the Indians went to the World Series and did it with a rotation that by the end of the year was beat up. Today we take a quick comparison to how that 2016 rotation looked at the start of the season, and how the 2020 rotation may look when the season finally starts.

Matt Loede

Can an Expanded Roster Help Out the Indians to Start the 2020 Season?

The start of the 2020 season is going to look a little different from a roster perspective, as it sounds like rosters will be expanded from 26 players to 29. Can a bigger roster help the Indians as the begin the 2020 season and get a look at some young players on the roster that otherwise would be in the minors?

Matt Loede

Four of the Cleveland Indians’ Biggest ‘What Ifs’ in Recent Memory

There have been plenty of moments that didn't go the Indians way over the last 12 years when the team lost three straight in the ALCS to the Boston Red Sox. Here's a look at four of those 'What If' situations that if even one of them would have gone the Tribe's way, the team would be celebrating at least one championship.

Casey Drottar

How is MLB Ready to Ensure Non-Uniformed Employees Continue to Get Paid While Games are on Hold?

While players and the league are working towards figuring out when games can start and under what conditions, there are questions regarding non-uniformed employees and how they are going to be able to stay employed with the clubs until games begin on the field.

Matt Loede

Francona's Managerial History Can Give the Indians an Early 2020 Edge in the AL Central

Indians manager Terry Francona has put his stamp on the team since taking over as manager prior to the 2013 season, and with a division with young and some inexperienced managers, his style on the bench may give the team an edge when the 2020 season finally gets underway.

Matt Loede

Dennis Eckersley - What Almost Was, What Could Have Been in His Time with the Indians in the 70's

The Indians had a number of players in the 1970's who were memorable - one of which was a future closer who eventually made it to the Hall of Fame in Dennis Eckersley - a pitcher who had some shining moments with the Tribe before he was traded away from the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

Richard77

Love the Indians Hot Dogs and Bobbleheads? Don't Miss Out on These Hot Dog Derby Bobbles

If you are a fan of collectables and love bobbleheads - you don't want to miss out on the Indians Forever Collectables exclusive hot dog bobbleheads, featuring Onion, Ketchup and Mustard.

Matt Loede

Ubaldo Jimenez, the Indians and the Trade That Didn’t Pay Off Until the Last Minute

The Indians made a huge trade for former Colorado Rockies ace Ubaldo Jimenez, a deal that looked for a long time that it was a bust. Then in the final year of his deal with the Tribe he suddenly became as good as about any pitcher in the American League.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

The Latest News and Rumors Regarding When We May See Major League Baseball Again

Things seem to be changing by the hour when it comes to when we might all enjoy the game of baseball again officially in stadiums around the country. Various baseball insiders continue to break down the news when it comes to changes and what may come next for fans and teams alike.

Matt Loede

Richard77