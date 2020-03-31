STO to Air Cleveland Indians Classic Playoff Games and MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland

For Cleveland Indians fans that are suffering from baseball withdrawal, you can get your fix thanks to some broadcasts of old games this week on SportsTime Ohio.

The station announced this week that they will air three of the All-Star games that were hosted by the city of Cleveland, starting with the 1981 mid-summer classic, along with the 1997 game and the game this past July in which Shane Bieber won the MVP with one perfect inning in which he struck out the side.

This weekend into next week the station will be airing a couple postseason classics from the 1995 and 1997 season.

The broadcasts will all air in their entirety starting at 7pm starting Wednesday, April 1 when the 2019 MLB All-Star game from Progressive Field will air.

On Thursday, April 2 at 7pm they will air the 1997 All-Star game, a game that saw catcher Sandy Alomar hit a two-run homer in the 7 inning off Shawn Estes to win the game 3-2.

Friday night the station will go back 39 years to air the 1981 All-Star game from old Cleveland Stadium. It was a game that was the return to baseball after a strike halted games in the Majors.

On Saturday April 4 STO will air game one of the 1995 ALDS, a game that was highlighted by Tony Pena’s solo homer in the 13 inning to win the game 5-4.

Sunday at 7pm it’s the game that put the Indians into the World Series, as the network will air game six of the 1995 ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Indians, a game highlighted by a win that put the team in the World Series.

On Monday April 6 at 7pm STO will broadcast the sixth game of the ALCS from 1997, a game that saw the Tribe win 1-0 to push them into the World Series against the Florida Marlins.