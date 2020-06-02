Many Cleveland Indians fans remember with great joy the 1995 American League Championship Series, a six-game victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Now you can relive those memories this week, as SportsTime Ohio will be airing on “STO Replays” the four Indians victories over Seattle that got them to the World Series, a series that saw them lose in six games to the Atlanta Braves.

Each day starting on Wednesday at 7pm there will be a broadcast of one of the four Tribe wins, starting with game two of the series on Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a replay of game four, Friday game five, and Saturday the clincher, which was game six in Seattle at the Kingdome.

Many remember the play in game six that clinched the series, a wild pitch from Mariners starter Randy Johnson that allowed two runs to score, including Kenny Lofton who came all the way around from second base.