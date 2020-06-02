Cleveland Baseball Insider
STO to Air Replays of the Four Indians Wins in the 1995 ALCS Against Seattle

Matt Loede

Many Cleveland Indians fans remember with great joy the 1995 American League Championship Series, a six-game victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Now you can relive those memories this week, as SportsTime Ohio will be airing on “STO Replays” the four Indians victories over Seattle that got them to the World Series, a series that saw them lose in six games to the Atlanta Braves.

Each day starting on Wednesday at 7pm there will be a broadcast of one of the four Tribe wins, starting with game two of the series on Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a replay of game four, Friday game five, and Saturday the clincher, which was game six in Seattle at the Kingdome.

Many remember the play in game six that clinched the series, a wild pitch from Mariners starter Randy Johnson that allowed two runs to score, including Kenny Lofton who came all the way around from second base.

What’s the Next Step for Cleveland Indians Outfielder Greg Allen?

In a crowded Indians outfield one player that has a lot of proving to do in 2020 is Greg Allen. Already given a number of chances in the big leagues, Allen may get a shot with the Indians again in 2020, and if so, he is going to have to take advantage of it if he wants to remain on the Indians roster.

Casey Drottar

Owners and Union Trade Proposals, Amount of Games a Sticking Point for Each

Major League owners and players continue to go back and forth about how a season is going to be put together, with the sticking points being the amount of games as well as how players are going to get paid.

Matt Loede

Indians Switch Hitting Infield Gives the Tribe an Interesting Edge in 2020

The Indians infield as the hopeful 2020 season gets closer is full of talented players, all of which are players that are not only versatile, but also that are switch hitters, which can give manager Terry Francona a big edge when filling out the lineup card this season and beyond.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Team Shop Among Businesses Damaged in Saturday Protests in Downtown Cleveland

Matt Loede

The Lost Decade: 1950s Indians had Eight Winning Seasons, One Postseason Appearance

Not many people talk about the Cleveland Indians of the 1950's as a dominant team of that era, but if you look inside the number you will see the team was very good and usually on the cusp of winning a title. The club in the 50's had eight winning campaigns, and also were in the postseason once, but again fell short of their goal of a title.

Chris Coon

What Players Could Be Sleepers and Breakout Stars for the Indians in Fantasy Baseball in 2020?

SI Fantasy expert Shawn Childs and Cleveland Baseball Insider editor Matt Loede run down who to watch for the Tribe, as the team gets ready to hopefully start a shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season in July.

Matt Loede

José Ramírez Will Be Crucial for the Indians’ Success in a Shortened Season

While the owners and players continue to haggle over a 2020 season, there is one player on the Cleveland Indians that if a season is played is going to have to have a big start and a big year if the team is going to have success - third basemen Jose Ramirez. Last year Ramirez had a slow start, and it showed in the standings as the team fell double digit games behind the Twins in May.

Casey Drottar

Empty Stadiums and Empty Titles

Cleveland's sports misery ended with the most incredible of circumstances. Now with the longest championship drought in the sport, would an Indians World Series title be worth it in these circumstances?

Alex Hooper

2020 Could Be a Lose-Lose Situation for Indians Outfielder Bradley Zimmer

The Indians have a number of talented players who are looking to step up and play in one of their three outfield spots in 2020. One player who is in a very tough spot is Bradley Zimmer, who at one point was a player who the team could not think of trading, but now he might be in a position where he has to succeed or else in 2020.

Casey Drottar

What Fantasy Impact will Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Have in 2020?

Can Tribe slugger Jose Ramirez get off to a better start than in 2019, and parlay that into a solid fantasy baseball season for owners?

Matt Loede