Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

Matt Loede

While everyone continues to wait to see if a 2020 season is going to take place, for now all we have to fall back on is replays of games from the past when it comes to watching your Cleveland Indians in action.

Next week starting on Monday you can tune into Sports Time Ohio and see the Indians and some of their more memorable 2019 wins over division rival Kansas City.

Each game starting on Monday will start at 7pm.

Here's a quick breakdown from each game as described in an email from the network.

Monday, June 22 Game from 6/24/19: Tribe won 3-2 when Jason Kipnis homers to leadoff the 10

Tuesday, June 23 Game from 6/26/19: Trevor Bauer struck out a season high 12 in 6 2/3 innings for a 5-3 win

Wednesday, June 24 Game from 7/2/19: 9-5 win as Jake Bauers matched career high w/ four hits, driving in three runs

Thursday, June 25 Game from 7/3/19: Mike Clevinger shuts Royals out in 6 innings; Carlos Santana and Roberto Pérez each homer for 4-0 victory

Friday, June 26 Game from 7/4/19: José Ramírez homered twice; Indians rally to win 8-4 and complete the sweep

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Franmil Reyes Should Be an Everyday Outfield Presence for the Indians This Summer

If a 2020 season gets played the Indians should give slugger Franmil Reyes a long look - in the team's questionable outfield. Last season when Reyes came to the Indians from the Padres, he was used only as a DH the entire season, but this offseason worked hard to have a hopeful impact in the outfield.

Casey Drottar

MLB Players want 70 Games Not 60, Manfred and Owners Quickly Reject Proposal

Major League Baseball seems to be at yet another standstill, as this time the players are asking for more games, 70, than the owners are willing to give. While there is time to get a deal done, time is running out if a 2020 season is going to take place.

Matt Loede

Which New Addition will Make the Biggest Impact for the Indians This Summer?

Now that it appears a 2020 season is going to be played, the Indians can get back to the goal of making the postseason and taking home the AL Central crown after not making the playoffs in 2019. There's a number of new faces to the roster in 2020, and today we ask our staff what new player will have the most impact on the Tribe roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Fans - Are you Excited About the Return of Baseball? Or is it Too Little, Too Late?

It looks like after a "secret" meeting and some chatter that a 2020 season in baseball is finally going to get played. The question now is the damage that might have already been done to the game, and if they are going to recover fans. How as a fan do you feel about the game returning for a shortened 60-game slate?

Matt Loede

Baseball Closes in on a Deal for a Season as Manfred and Clark have Sit Down in Arizona

Baseball fans have been waiting for good news in regard to the 2020 season and if it's going to get played, and finally Wednesday they got it as Rob Manfred and Tony Clark had a sit down over the weekend in Arizona which was "productive" towards starting a shortened season.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: The John Rocker Trade of 2001 was a Massive Swing and a Miss for Tribe

The Indians in 2001 went out on a limb and made a deal for outspoken lefty closer John Rocker from the Atlanta Braves. Rocker came to Cleveland trying to find success, but instead blew an early save against the Red Sox and was never the same.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Team Shop at Progressive Field Reopens

After Downtown Cleveland protests turned ugly on May 30th, the Cleveland Indians team shop at Progressive Field was one of the businesses that was damaged. The team announced Monday that today the shop would reopen, and hours of operation being Monday through Thursday from 11a to 4p.

Matt Loede

Silence in the Booth (For Now), How One Indians Broadcaster is Handling a Summer with Baseball

For 30 years Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus has spent his summers traveling around calling baseball games. For the first time he's not because of the covid-19 pandemic that shut down all professional sports in and around the country. "Rosey" thinks there will be a season in 2020, but it's going to be very different as he and the rest of baseball tries to get back to normal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

MLB is Attempting to Restart 2020 Negotiations in the Worst Possible Way

Major League Baseball owners and players continue to fight it out over money instead of trying to get the 2020 shortened season underway. It's a fight that has dragged out to the public, and it's going to be tough for the game to make any goodwill unless things get settled quickly and a season gets going

Casey Drottar

Should the Indians Use a Four-Man Rotation During a Shortened 2020 Season?

With it looking more and more like there's only going to be a schedule that will be about 50 games, how managers treat their starting rotations might be vastly different than it would be for a 162-game season. With the amount of solid starting pitching for the Indians, it might be worth going with just a four-man rotation.

Casey Drottar