STO to Feature the Indians Best 2019 Wins Over the Royals Next Week

While everyone continues to wait to see if a 2020 season is going to take place, for now all we have to fall back on is replays of games from the past when it comes to watching your Cleveland Indians in action.

Next week starting on Monday you can tune into Sports Time Ohio and see the Indians and some of their more memorable 2019 wins over division rival Kansas City.

Each game starting on Monday will start at 7pm.

Here's a quick breakdown from each game as described in an email from the network.

Monday, June 22 Game from 6/24/19: Tribe won 3-2 when Jason Kipnis homers to leadoff the 10

Tuesday, June 23 Game from 6/26/19: Trevor Bauer struck out a season high 12 in 6 2/3 innings for a 5-3 win

Wednesday, June 24 Game from 7/2/19: 9-5 win as Jake Bauers matched career high w/ four hits, driving in three runs

Thursday, June 25 Game from 7/3/19: Mike Clevinger shuts Royals out in 6 innings; Carlos Santana and Roberto Pérez each homer for 4-0 victory

Friday, June 26 Game from 7/4/19: José Ramírez homered twice; Indians rally to win 8-4 and complete the sweep