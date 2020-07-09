Cleveland Baseball Insider
Strat-O-Matic to Broadcast Their Own 2020 MLB All-Star Game Featuring Cleveland Native Drew Carey

Matt Loede

The MLB All-Star game was scheduled to take place on July 14th, and while it won’t happen, there will be an alternative for fans who still want to enjoy baseball’s mid-summer classic.

The popular sports board game, Strat-O-Matic, has announced they are going to have a baseball All-Star game, held at 9pm Eastern on the 14th.

One of the draws of the event for fans to tune in and watch will be one of Cleveland’s favorite celebrities on hand to manage the American League – Drew Carey.

The longtime television personality is a “Strat fanatic,” and will get a chance to make the calls in the game managing the American League.

Carey’s career in stand-up began in 1985, and has continued all the way to today.

His stand-up career began after a suggestion from a Cleveland disc jockey named David Lawrence, who suggested Carey buy books on how to write jokes.

He was the star of “The Drew Carey Show” on ABC which was based in Northeast Ohio, and in 2007 took over as host of the popular game show “The Price is Right,” for a retiring Bob Barker.

While Carey will manage the American League, the National League will be under the direction of “Straycats” drummer “Slim” Jim Phantom.

Phantom is host of “Rockabilly Raveup” in Little Steven’s Underground Garage and Fantasy Baseball’s “Slim Jim Phantasy,” both on SiriusXM.

“Slim Jim and I are in a Strat-O-Matic league together, so this will be a fun way to flex our managerial muscles and show that the American League is truly dominant in baseball,” Carey said in a release from Strat-O-Matic..

“Like all fans, we’ll miss not seeing the players on the field next Tuesday, but I look forward to talking baseball with Slim Jim and with fans who tune in to the broadcast.”

The board game’s mid-summer classic will be broadcast live on Facebook, Youtube and Twitch.

Strat-O-Matic has been in the news quite a bit since the covid-19 pandemic, as they are running a daily baseball simulation for the league, updating stats and standings daily.

The first Strat-O-Matic baseball game came out in 1962, and since then they have produced football, college football, basketball and hockey board and computer games.

