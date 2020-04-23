Super Agent Scott Boras Has a Plan to Get MLB Up and Running Quickly

Major League Baseball is hopeful that a 2020 season can get started sooner than later, and as some states have announced plans to “re-open” it has given more optimism to fans and those involved in the game that it will be returning soon.

One person who is very interested in baseball returning is agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the games best players.

Boras was a guest this week on CNBC, and talked about a plan that he had come up with about what has to be done to safely get baseball back on the field before it’s too late to have some assemblance of a season.

“While pharma is working on vaccines, we need to advance earlier,” Boras said in an interview.

Part of the agent’s plan to get players back on the field and games played involves “creating control groups, bringing players back in waves and using isolation practices.”

Part of the plan would be to have a spring training which would start as soon as possible in both Florida and Arizona, where teams normally conduct business.

Boras mentioned that the league would follow what is known as “functional isolationism,” which protects part of a system from the contiguous parts.

The agent pointed out that the concept of “functional isolationism” has been successfully used in South Korea as well as Singapore to get baseball back minus fans in empty stadiums.

The players would report to the two spring training states in waves, with pitchers and catchers first, followed by positional players and then everyone else on the roster.

Once they arrive, they would be categorized into three groups: those who had coronavirus and have the antibodies to fight against it, those who haven’t had it and those who have it currently.

An isolation plan would be put in place, keeping infected players away from the team for a period of time and allowing the healthy players to begin training in isolation from their families and friends.

“I think the mentality is we want to get back as soon as we can, but obviously it’s got to be realistic.

“We can’t be sitting in a hotel room, just going from the field to the hotel room and not being able to do anything. I think that’s pretty crazy,” Boras said.

One thing that players would have to agree to is to self-isolate from their families, which is the very thing that Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout does not want to do as his wife is pregnant, and he does not want to be away from her for an extended amount of time.

Once players would be back around their families they would have to be in the process of being quarantined from all others to not have a higher risk of contracting the covid-19 virus.

“It’s very important to future franchises for players to be ready to play and properly conditioned,” he said.

It seems more and more under Boras’ plan as well as what has been thrown around in various proposals that games would be played in empty stadiums without fans, but with that Boras mentioned how television ratings for games would be sky high.

“Ratings would be the greatest ratings baseball has ever had,” Boras said.

Boras pointed out that games would start in June or at the latest July, and one state that has the means to host 30 teams in terms of stadiums and space would be California, which also boasts the weather to avoid a number of rain outs.

“They have the best ball parks, everything is within a five to six hour driving distance, and they have some of the best hospitals in the country,” he said.

Other proposals have had games being played at spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, and this past week a three-state proposal was on the table which added Texas to the mix.

As the clock ticks, it appears that each proposal thrown out by people inside the game continue to have some parts that would have to be agreed upon, and some that just seem to almost make too much sense not to consider.

Boras’ plan is a solid one, and one that baseball will undoubtedly look at and discuss as the league looks to get back to playing as soon as they feel it is safe.