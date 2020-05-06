TDISH: One-Time Indians P Kerry Wood K's 20 in Win Over Astros

By the time Kerry Wood arrived in Cleveland to pitch for the Indians, he was already 32 years old and very much on the back end of his career after battling arm injuries.

He was brought in to be the Tribe closer, and lasted a year and a half before he was dealt to the New York Yankees.

Wood saved 28 games in his time with the Tribe, most of them forgettable as it was during two seasons in which the team was in rebuild mode.

While Wood's time in Cleveland was mostly not much to remember, his time with the Chicago Cubs had some shining moments, the biggest of which came today back in 1998.

On a cold, wet day at Wrigley Field, Wood had the Astros completely off their game, as he struck out 20 batters to tie a league record set by Roger Clemens.

It was just the fifth start in Wood's young career, and in the eventual Cubs 2-0 win, he allowed just one hit, throwing 122 pitches, 84 for strikes.

Wood struck out 13 in his next outing, a win over Arizona, and overall he had nine double digit strikeout games the rest of the season.

You can relive Wood's 20 strikeout game in the documentary released by the Cubs back in 2018.