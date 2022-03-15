Rejuvenated Terry Francona Happy To Be Back With Guardians

Cleveland's manager is looking forward to a healthier 2022 season after missing substantial time the last two years.

The last two years have been quite a roller coaster for so many reasons, but as the Cleveland Guardians embark on the new chapter for the franchise, they have their steady leader back at the helm.

Terry Francona is on the verge of becoming the all-time winningest manager in Cleveland baseball history, a feat he downplayed because he was credited with wins for games in which he wasn't in the dugout. But his relaxed, fun nature was on full display on Monday when he met with reporters from the team's Spring Training home in Goodyear, Arizona.

“I got two shoes on, so right off the bat, I’m better than I was last year,” he joked right away.

“This toe thing was way harder than I ever thought it would be,” he said on a more serious note. “It’s the hardest surgery I’ve ever had ... and I’m a really good authority on surgeries. But I am moving and I seem to be moving better. I have been tolerating the days so far, and I know it will get better.”

Between the pandemic-shortened season of 2020 and his own gastrointestinal issues (beyond the foot injury) in 2021, things have been a bit rocky for Francona. Then on top of that, he wasn't allowed to communicate with players over the last three months as the owners and players association disputed a new CBA, resulting in a lockout and one of the longest work stoppages in the game's history.

But as Spring Training finally arrives and the team is on an expedited timeline to ready for the beginning of the season, Francona expressed his appreciation for the organization and for the chance to keep doing what he loves.

“I love working here. I love the people I work with. I love the people I work for. We go through challenges together. And we have challenges, there’s no getting around that. But we try to figure them out together. I’ve felt that I’m really fortunate, and I’ve known that.”

