When it comes to Christmas gifts, Indians manager Terry Francona likes to keep it simple, asking for the same thing every year.

Underwear.

“My kids say ‘Dad you can’t ask for underwear’, but I can, I lose it, I’m the worst packer, if we’re on the road and we’ve lost three games I throw my stuff in a suitcase and if it gets in it gets in, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Francona said Wednesday in an interview with Fox Sports Ohio’s Andre Knott and WTAM’s Carmen Angelo on WTAM 1100.

“I lose track of everything when we are losing money, so by the end of the year I don’t have a lot of underwear. Unless we can figure out a way to go 162-0 I’m always going to leave stuff behind.”

While Francona has more than enough money to afford his own underwear, there’s plenty of questions when it comes to money and the Indians latest roster move, which took place Sunday when the team traded two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

The Indians got back veteran outfielder Delino DeShields, as well as young fast throwing relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

The deal, at least the in short term, appears to favor the Rangers, who get a front line pitcher who is set to make $17.5 million in 2020.

For the Indians, it was another tough decision about having to trade a popular player from the franchise who has been a big part of the success of the organization over most of the last decade.

“The thing with Kluber, not that we don’t care, because we all do, but it’s part of the landscape of playing in a smaller to medium market,” Francona said.

“Our payroll hasn’t matched up with our attendance, and I’m not blaming anybody, I’m just saying that’s just a fact, we’ve got to try to keep it in line, and sometimes our guys have to make really hard decisions.

“I guarantee if you had (Indians team President) Chris (Antonetti) and (Indians GM Mike) Chernoff on right now, they would tell you they agonized over it, nobody is saying it’s easy but we feel like it’s our best way to continue to be competitive, and not have a window close on us.”

The move to get Kluber off the books will give the Indians some fiscal flexibility as they look to fill holes this offseason, as the franchise still needs a corner outfielder, a second or third basemen, and maybe even another arm for the pen.

While the front office’s job is still to look to fill those holes with the money the team has to spend, having that money from Kluber’s contract could go a long way into getting that done and bringing players aboard.

“It frees up some resources so that maybe we can go get a second basemen, or a third basemen or whatever we decide to do, or a guy in the bullpen,” Francona said.

While the Kluber trade happened rather quickly, most of the Indians trade rumors around the MLB Winter Meetings centered around their shortstop, Francisco Lindor.

The Los Angeles Dodgers seemed to be the team that was showing most interest in Lindor, but there are plenty of teams in baseball that would love to have the services of Lindor for the next two seasons.

With so many rumors about Lindor being dealt going around, Francona was asked if he’s reached out to his All-Star shortstop and if so what he said to him.

“I usually just text Frankie in the winter when something is funny, and he get back to me back about 10 seconds later,” Francona said.

“I haven’t felt the need to even say anything about this, because I think Frankie is a smart enough kid to know, there’s just so much out there now that there didn’t use to be. We all know that if it’s on the internet it’s got to be right.

“If you spend your time worrying about what people are saying or people are blogging you are going to be miserable, and Frankie is too smart for that.”

With the offseason about halfway done and the team reporting to Goodyear in about two months, the Indians have a lot of work left to do.

They’ve already dealt one big name player in order to gain two more and free up some money for more roster moves.

Coming off a season in which the team won 93 games and missed the postseason, the Indians always seem to find ways to be competitive, but getting over the hump and getting back to the World Series and winning remains at the top of the ‘to do’ list for Francona and the organization.

“The day (the Kluber trade) happened it was hard. When you lose a guy like Kluber it hurts, it hurt everybody I guarantee you, but I got on my phone and I started texting (Shane) Bieber and (Mike) Clevinger, just to get a little pick up.

“We’ve been fortunate that our organization has produced pitchers and guys that want to compete and don’t back done and are not afraid to get out there, and it’s kept us competitive. Everybody in our division has gone through a very big down period, and we haven’t.

“It’s not easy, but we are trying to be consistent and competitive, we’ve all see that if you get into the playoffs, you have a chance.

“We’ve been swept out three games and have gone to the last day where nobody else is playing, and sometimes you feel good about yourself and sometimes you don’t, but you never know what is going to happen if you could just get there.”

The team has a long way to go in order to make that happen, but despite trading Kluber and the rumors surrounding Lindor, Francona is excited about another year of challenges for his team.

“I love the challenge, and it’s because of the people, I believe in the people.”