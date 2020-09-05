The Browns Are Going to Be Allowed 6,000 Fans to Attend Games, What About the Indians?

Saturday Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio's two NFL teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have been granted a variance to allow 6,000 fans into each of their first two regular season games in 2020.

The two Browns home games that will allow fans will be the Thursday night opener September 17th against the Cincinnati Bengals, and also Sunday September 27th against the Washington Football Team.

Where do the Indians Stand in the Latest SI Power Rankings?

“We greatly appreciate Governor DeWine and Mayor Jackson, along with the state and city health departments, for their support of our FirstEnergy Stadium Responsible Restart Plan,” a Browns spokesman wrote in a statement.

“We are grateful for their collaboration and contributions throughout our process, as well as those of medical experts from the CDC, University Hospitals and Duke University, industry-leading venue consultants and the NFL, to craft a plan that will help create as safe as an environment as possible at the stadium for our players, coaches, gameday staff and fans."

So while the Browns are going to have at least a few fans in the stands for their games, what about the Indians?

Don't expect there to be fans at Progressive Field anytime soon, as DeWine put in his statement that both the Browns and Bengals have made "extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans," and it sounds like the governor and the NFL have been working to make this happen for some time.

Francona Still Improving After Procedure, Perez's Shoulder Better

As far as the Indians go, no team in Major League Baseball has yet to get the 'go ahead' to allow in fans, and it does not look like at least for the regular season that it's going to happen.

When it comes to the postseason, there's always a chance that MLB and DeWine could find a way to come to an agreement on fans, but as of now there has yet to be any reports of conversations between the league and DeWine about fans being allowed in the park.

So at the moment you will have to continue to watch as cardboard fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Progressive Field, while music and sound effects are piped into the park throughout the game.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI