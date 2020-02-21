The Cleveland Indians Pitching Depth Being Tested Early in Camp with Injuries to Clevinger, Carrasco

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has stated many times over the years a certain philosophy on having a number of pitchers available on his roster.

“When you think you have enough pitching, go out and get more.”

That philosophy it seems like will be tested early on in spring training, as the team already has ace Mike Clevinger on the shelf following knee surgery, and now fellow starter Carlos Carrasco was seen sporting a crutch at the team’s facility Thursday morning.

Francona stated on Thursday that Carrasco had an MRI on his right leg Thursday, and that the team won’t have the results right away.

“He (Carrasco) was squatting and felt something in his upper leg area,” Francona said. “That’s what we know.”

Depending on how long Carrasco may be on the shelf, the team will get a chance to look at some of the other pitchers that could be needed during the season in the rotation.

Youngster Tristan McKenzie may get looks, as well as Scott Moss who is scheduled to start Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Kansas City Royals.

For now, the team and it’s starting pitching will be tested without Clevinger and Carrasco for the time being, but it’s also a chance to test how just how much depth the team has.

“You find out (how much pitching you have) when you need it, because if you don’t have it, it hurts,” Francona said.

It might not be hurting the Indians right now, but the hope is that the injuries subside for the time being or it could be a problem down the road.