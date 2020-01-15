The Cleveland Indians ownership group will take center stage this year at the 20 Greater Cleveland Sports Award, as the Dolan Family has been chosen to receive the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’

The Sports Awards will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom in Downtown Cleveland.

The Dolan’s took over the ownership of the Indians back in 2000 when Larry Dolan purchased a majority share of the team from Dick Jacobs.

Under the Dolan group the Indians have had plenty of success, including five American League Central Championships, as well as a trip to the World Series before falling to the Chicago Cubs in seven games in 2016.

The Dolan’s have the longest tenured ownership in club history since taking control back in 2000. Since the Dolan’s took over, the Tribe has won over 90 games in nine seasons and have been .500 or better in 13 seasons.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank Greater Cleveland Sports Commission for this incredible honor and their great support through the years,” said Paul Dolan, Cleveland Indians Owner/CEO.

“From the day we purchased the club we recognized the role the Cleveland Indians play in the fabric of this entire community and have enjoyed over the years being stewards of this iconic organization.”

In 2000, Paul Dolan took over as General Counsel for the club before transitioning to President in 2004. Dolan assumed his current role as Owner/Chairman and CEO in 2010 and became the primary control person of the franchise in 2013.

In 2006 Paul Dolan helped launch SportsTime Ohio, which broadcasts Indians games to the region. FOX Entertainment Group purchased the network in 2012, which still airs games on SportsTime Ohio.

It’s the second year in a row that the Indians will take center stage with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ as last year the honor went to longtime former Indians catcher and current first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr.