The Dolan Family to Receive the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians ownership group will take center stage this year at the 20 Greater Cleveland Sports Award, as the Dolan Family has been chosen to receive the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’

The Sports Awards will be held on Wednesday, January 22 at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom in Downtown Cleveland.

The Dolan’s took over the ownership of the Indians back in 2000 when Larry Dolan purchased a majority share of the team from Dick Jacobs.

Under the Dolan group the Indians have had plenty of success, including five American League Central Championships, as well as a trip to the World Series before falling to the Chicago Cubs in seven games in 2016.

The Dolan’s have the longest tenured ownership in club history since taking control back in 2000. Since the Dolan’s took over, the Tribe has won over 90 games in nine seasons and have been .500 or better in 13 seasons.

“On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank Greater Cleveland Sports Commission for this incredible honor and their great support through the years,” said Paul Dolan, Cleveland Indians Owner/CEO.

“From the day we purchased the club we recognized the role the Cleveland Indians play in the fabric of this entire community and have enjoyed over the years being stewards of this iconic organization.”

In 2000, Paul Dolan took over as General Counsel for the club before transitioning to President in 2004. Dolan assumed his current role as Owner/Chairman and CEO in 2010 and became the primary control person of the franchise in 2013.

In 2006 Paul Dolan helped launch SportsTime Ohio, which broadcasts Indians games to the region. FOX Entertainment Group purchased the network in 2012, which still airs games on SportsTime Ohio.

It’s the second year in a row that the Indians will take center stage with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award,’ as last year the honor went to longtime former Indians catcher and current first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr.

The Indians 2020 Payroll Window is Open, Will They Push Through It?

The Indians have a shot in 2020 to be careful and yet let loose a bit with increasing their payroll. The question now is will the Dolan's take advantage of it and go for it?

Mark Warmuth

by

Pennypincher

Should the Indians Already Be Thinking Contract Extension for Shane Bieber?

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to extending contracts in the near future, and one player who has already done enough to deserve a long look is pitcher Shane Bieber.

Casey Drottar

Can Daniel Johnson Do Enough to Crack the Indians' Opening Day Roster?

Daniel Johnson became a fan favorite last season during training camp, and with a flux in the Tribe outfield some are wondering if he will do enough to play his way into the outfield mix in 2020.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Indians in the right position

The Cleveland Indians would be smart to optimize their defense behind such a quality pitching staff. Numbers say they have.

Alex Hooper

Astros Fire GM Jeff Luhnow, Manager AJ Hinch for Sign Stealing, Indians Validated?

For the past few seasons the Indians had been suspicious over what they deemed was sign stealing by the Houston Astros, and a finding Monday and bombshell by the Astros seems to validate what the Tribe have been claiming all along.

Matt Loede

Revisiting the Intro Presser in Cleveland That Actually Proved to be Worthwhile

With another familiar press conference looming, let’s revisit that fall day at Progressive Field. It was then that the Indians unveiled Terry Francona.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Putting Francisco Lindor Under the Microscope Using Statcast's New Infield Defense Metric

Given the numbers released this week over at Baseball Savant, it made sense to put Francisco Lindor under the microscope in an attempt to further quantify what continue to makes him special.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

A Clevinger Extension Could Look Like Kluber, Carrasco's

Francisco Lindor will likely not sign an extenstion at the Cleveland Indians' asking price. How about Mike Clevinger?

Alex Hooper

The Indians Need Jose Ramriez to Pickup in 2020 Where He Left Off in 2019

Indians slugger Jose Ramirez got off to a tough start in 2019, but by the time his season was over due to injury he had regained the form of one of the best hitters on the team. The Tribe needs him to be back to that form to start the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

by

cdrottar

Indians' Hernández Signing An Improvement Defensively

Statcast released their Infielder Outs Above Average tool on Wednesday, providing the best measurement of defenders to date.

Alex Hooper