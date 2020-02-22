Cleveland Baseball Insider
The First Lineup of Spring Training for the 2020 Cleveland Indians

Matt Loede

It has been a long offseason for Cleveland Indians fans after the team was not able to get back into the postseason in 2019.

Fans have been grumbling about another cut in payroll, the trade of popular pitcher Corey Kluber, and the fact the team did not bring back Yasiel Puig who was acquired last season near the trade deadline.

With all that aside the team is ready to get back to playing baseball, as they have had a few days in spring training in Goodyear, Arizona to get their legs under them.

They will be on the field for the first time today at 3pm EST to take on their Ohio rivals in the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

Jefry Rodriguez will get the ball first for the Indians, he got a few starts last season when the team was ravaged in the starting rotation by injury, but he himself was hurt and missed a good portion of the season.

There’s been plenty of debate about the starting lineup, and for the first time in 2020 manager Terry Francona and the team has come up with their starting nine for their first spring game.

Here is what the Tribe will roll out today against the Reds.

SS Francisco Lindor

CF Oscar Mercado

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

2B Cesar Hernandez

LF Jake Bauers

DH Bobby Bradley

C Sandy Leon

RF Bradley Zimmer

Some tidbits from the first starting lineup of the spring:

* For now Lindor remains in the leadoff spot, despite news this week that he and Francona talked about him moving down in the lineup.

* The two corner outfielders for game one are Jake Bauers and Bradley Zimmer. Expect to see plenty of combos in the outfield this spring.

* Hernandez hitting fifth is a little higher up than most expect.

* Roberto Perez will sit and watch as backup Sandy Leon gets the first start at the backstop for spring training game one.

