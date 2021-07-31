The Indians New Look Lineup Following Friday's Roster Moves

The Indians are back for game two in Chicago Saturday evening, a night after falling to the White Sox 6-4.

As has been the case all year, the team showed heart but the Sox's two runs in the 8th inning was too much to overcome, as Cleveland is now nine games out of first in the AL Central, and every loss to the Sox pushes them further and futher away.

Saturday it's Triston McKenzie's turn on the mound, as he'll look to shut down Chicago's offense.

As far as the lineup goes - it looks vastly different than earlier in the year due to injuries as well as Friday's deals.

Here's the Tribe starting nine:

Myles Straw CF (acquired for reliever Phil Maton Friday from the Astros)

Amed Rosario SS (3rd on the team with a .261 average)

Jose Ramίrez 3B (Leads the team in HR's with 22 and RBI with 61)

Franmil Reyes DH (Leads the team with a .277 average, 20 HR's and 50 RBI)

Harold Ramirez LF (Came to the team in February off waivers from Miami, the 24-year-old has been solid, playing in 68 games with a .263 average)

Oscar Mercado RF (The OF continues to struggle after his solid rookie year, hitting just .228 in 23 games with a homer and four RBI)

Owen Miller 2B (A prospect many are looking forward to seeing, Miller is going to get chances at 2B the rest of the year. Thus far in 18 games he's hitting just .106)

Austin Hedges C (The 28-year-old has played in 50 games due to the Roberto Perez injury, and is hitting .161. He's been reliable on defense which is a plus)

Yu Chang 1B (Another player getting a lot of chances due to injury and youth, Chang is hitting just .181 with two homers and 14 RBI)