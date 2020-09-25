The Indians Playoff Hype Video Will Have Wishing the Postseason Started Today

The Indians are on a roll, winning five in a row and seven of eight as they prepare for the final three games of the regular season.

The team clinched a playoff spot the moment Jose Ramirez's game winning 10th inning homer hit the Progressive sign in right field, giving the team a 5-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday night.

The Tribe wasted no time getting a postseason video ready for fans to enjoy, as the team will indeed have a "second season."

Check out the video and enjoy!