The Latest MLB Playoff Picture with Two Games Left, Indians May Face a Familiar Foe in Wild Card Round

Matt Loede

The Indians red-hot play on the field might just earn them up to three more games at Progressive Field next week in the American League wild card round.

The Tribe's 5-4 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night puts their winning streak at six, and the team has now overtaken second place in the American League Central, meaning that they have moved from the 7th spot to the 4th spot in that first round.

Moving up also means the team could face an interesting round one opponent if things stay as they are right now - the New York Yankees.

That's right, the Indians and Yankees could square off for the second time in four seasons in the postseason, the last time coming in 2017 when the Indians were shell-shocked by New York losing in the ALDS three games to two.

The shocking loss came after the Tribe held a two games to none series lead, only to see New York win two in the Bronx, and then win game five in Cleveland with C.C. Sabathia outpitching former Indians ace Corey Kluber.

Now though the stakes are even higher, as the first round in the playoffs is called the "wild card round," and it's a best-of-three instead of a best-of-five or best-of-seven, and all three games would be played at the higher seeded team's park, in this case Progressive Field.

The Tribe has two more games with the Pirates this weekend so plenty of things can change, including the Indians winning the AL Central, but as of now the team would host New York and then if they beat the Yankees, they would head to San Diego to play the winner of the #1 vs #8 series with the Rays and Blue Jays.

Here's the way the bracket looks after action in the Majors on Friday night.

MLPPlayoffs

Again plenty can change over the next 48 hours, but Sunday evening we will know exactly where the Indians will start the postseason, as well as who their opponent will be. 

Comments

News

Game #56 Observations: Indians Wrap Up Four-Game Sweep of White Sox with 5-4 Comeback Victory

The Indians wrap up a four-game sweep of the Chicago WS with a huge comeback as they beat the Sox 5-4 at Progressive Field. Jose Ramirez with a two-run double with two outs in the 7th won the game for the Indians, who have won 7 of their last 8.

Matt Loede

Bowlingman

Game #58 Observations: Indians Walk it Off Again, Top Pirates 4-3

The Indians are still looking to move up in the American League playoff race, and while it did not look good for close to seven innings on Friday night, they were able to grind out a win against the hapless Pirates in the 9th scoring three runs in yet another walk-off win, topping Pittsburgh 4-3.

Casey Drottar

Aaron Civale to Pitch Out of the Bullpen for the Wild Card Series

Indians starter Aaron Civale has gone 4-5 in 11 starts thus far in 2020, but Friday pitching coach Carl Willis declared that the young pitcher in his second season for the Indians will be shifted to the bullpen, and will be on a pitch count for Saturday’s final regular season start.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Opener with the Pirates

The Indians made a roster move Friday prior to their series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, adding some depth to their bullpen while optioning one of their infielders to make room on the Major League roster.

Matt Loede

The Indians Playoff Hype Video Will Have Wishing the Postseason Started Today

The Indians are in the postseason after this past weeks four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. While the AL Central title is still up for grabs, no matter how the weekend goes the team will play postseason baseball. The team has put out a video getting everyone ready for MLB's "second season," and it's amazing.

Matt Loede

The Best Player on the Indians Infield - It's Not Who You Think

It's been an interesting season for the Indians as they close in on their final three games and then the postseason. The team's infield has two big name star players who have both been impactful for the team in Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, and this season it's Ramirez who has been the team's MVP, and might just be the MVP of the American League.

Zach Shafron

Indians Getting Hot at the Right Time, Is It Enough to Go the Distance in the Playoffs?

The Indians have just three games in the regular season left after Thursday night's affair with the White Sox. The team has won four straight and six of their last seven, and appear to be gaining momentum as the playoffs get closer. Will their current momentum be enough for this team to make a serious postseason push?

Zach Shafron

Indiansfanforever

What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

Jordan Luplow smacked just his second homer of the season on Wednesday night in the Indians 3-2 win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. The shot came on a 3-0 pitch off Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez, and Luplow's reaction after the hit has been talked about as he flipped his bat in a rather exaggerated way. What did you make of the flip of Luplow, and will there be any feedback tonight from the Sox?

Matt Loede

Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

San Diego Padres and former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger is nursing a sprained elbow according to an MRI done Wednesday night after he was pulled after one inning in a game against the Los Angeles Angels. The ex-Indian was scratched from his start on Saturday, and while it's not likely, the Padres are holding out hope he can still somehow pitch this postseason.

Matt Loede

MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

There will be a lot more baseball coming on TBS, as Sports Business Journal reports Major League Baseball and Turner Sports have agreed to a new seven-year extension on their current deal which will expire after next season. The deal in total is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

Matt Loede