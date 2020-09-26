The Latest MLB Playoff Picture with Two Games Left, Indians May Face a Familiar Foe in Wild Card Round

The Indians red-hot play on the field might just earn them up to three more games at Progressive Field next week in the American League wild card round.

The Tribe's 5-4 walk-off win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night puts their winning streak at six, and the team has now overtaken second place in the American League Central, meaning that they have moved from the 7th spot to the 4th spot in that first round.

Moving up also means the team could face an interesting round one opponent if things stay as they are right now - the New York Yankees.

That's right, the Indians and Yankees could square off for the second time in four seasons in the postseason, the last time coming in 2017 when the Indians were shell-shocked by New York losing in the ALDS three games to two.

The shocking loss came after the Tribe held a two games to none series lead, only to see New York win two in the Bronx, and then win game five in Cleveland with C.C. Sabathia outpitching former Indians ace Corey Kluber.

Now though the stakes are even higher, as the first round in the playoffs is called the "wild card round," and it's a best-of-three instead of a best-of-five or best-of-seven, and all three games would be played at the higher seeded team's park, in this case Progressive Field.

The Tribe has two more games with the Pirates this weekend so plenty of things can change, including the Indians winning the AL Central, but as of now the team would host New York and then if they beat the Yankees, they would head to San Diego to play the winner of the #1 vs #8 series with the Rays and Blue Jays.

Here's the way the bracket looks after action in the Majors on Friday night.

Again plenty can change over the next 48 hours, but Sunday evening we will know exactly where the Indians will start the postseason, as well as who their opponent will be.