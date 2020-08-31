Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Latest on the Potential Mike Clevinger Trade; What Teams are the Front Runners?

Matt Loede

The MLB trade deadline is just hours away, and it seems more evident than ever that the Indians are going to deal pitcher Mike Clevinger to the highest bidder.

MLB Insiders are earning their salaries today doing their due diligence checking around trying to get the inside scoop on where "Sunshine" will end up.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports this morning that the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are the four front runners for Clevinger. 

There was also a report Sunday by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that there was a "mystery team" in the mix, but it's undetermined if that team is still involved in some way for Clevinger's services. 

John Heyman of MLB Network says the Jays are pretty much out of the running for Clevinger, so it's down to the White Sox, Padres and Braves.

It's just hard to believe that the Indians are going to deal Clevinger to a division rival in Chicago, as not only would they be making a team in the three team race for the AL Central stronger, but they would have to see him plenty of times for the next two years before he becomes a free agent.

Report: Indians Will Deal Mike Clevinger Prior to Monday's Deadline

The Indians are still talking with a number of teams about moving starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that there's no doubt that the Indians will move Clevinger prior to Monday's 4pm MLB trade deadline. The question now is what will the Indians get in return, and will it be enough to make a run at the AL Central title and a possible World Series birth.

Matt Loede

Bart1960

Game #33 Observations: Indians Fall in Finale as Civale Roughed Up in 7-2 Loss to Cardinals

Aaron Civale had his worst game of 2020, and the Indians 10-game road win streak was snapped as they fell to the St.Louis Cardinals in St.Louis by a final of 7-2. Tyler Naquin hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Indians a lead, but the Cards peppered the Tribe starter for five runs in six innings. The Indians fall back to eight games over .500.

Matt Loede

Clevinger to the White Sox? The Indians and Chicago Are in Talks for Tribe Starter

With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, there's plenty of rumors circling the Indians and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger. The Tribe starter is likely the best pitcher on the market, and the Indians and divisional rival Chicago have reportedly had talks about Clevinger and a potential deal. If such a deal were to happen it would go against what many think should never be done, which is make a divisional rival stronger at the trade deadline.

Matt Loede

Report: Indians Asking Price for Mike Clevinger “Absurdly High” as Trade Deadline Nears

The Indians still have some time left prior to the 2020 MLB trade deadline, and one player who teams have a strong interest in is starting pitcher Mike Clevinger. The Indians starter made his return to the rotation last Wednesday against the Twins, and it looks like he's back for good as part of the team's starting five. If the Indians decide to deal "Sunshine" as he's commonly referred to as, the Tribe needs to get a whole lot in return.

Matt Loede

Can The 2020 Indians Improve Themselves as the Trade Deadline Closes In?

The Indians may have a 99.9 percent chance of making the postseason, but that doesn't mean they can sit back and watch at the trade deadline. The team really could 1-2 outfielders, but the asking price is going to be steep, maybe too steep for the team to pull off a major deal like they did a season ago when they got Yasil Puig and Franmil Reyes prior to the deadline.

Mark Warmuth

Evrknot

Umpire Angel Hernandez and Crew Toss Four Players and Two Managers in Cubs-Reds Affair

Saturday night in game two of a doubleheader between the Reds and Cubs, umpire and crew chief Angel Hernandez and his mates took over, leading to four player and two manager ejections in a matter of what seemed to be seconds after benches cleared following an incident with Cubs first basemen Anthony Rizzo a half inning prior in which a ball was thrown over Rizzo's head.

Matt Loede

Game #33 Observations: Naquin’s Clutch Double Seals Extra Innings Win for Cleveland

The Indians found themselves in another extra innings affair on Saturday afternoon, and like they did a few weeks back in Pittsburgh they got a huge hit to lift them to a 2-1 win over the St.Louis Cardinals. It was Tyler Naquin coming through with a clutch double to bring in Mike Freeman with the winning run in the 12th. A wild double play in the bottom of the inning saved the game for closer Brad Hand, who is 10-for-10 in save situations in 2020.

Casey Drottar

The Indians are Getting a Best-Case Scenario with Brad Hand and James Karinchak

So far this season Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand is 9-for-9 in save chances. With youngster James Karinchak breathing down his neck as the best young reliever in the American League, it seems that competition is making Hand throw better than he ever has in his time with the Tribe - a win for everyone.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Game #32 Observations: Patience, Power Propel Indians Early to Blowout Win Over Cardinals

Patience is a virtue. Power is a party. The Indians used some early plate discipline and a trio of homers -- Framil Reyes, Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin flexing the muscle -- to knock out the Cardinals in Friday's series opener at Busch Stadium.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Back on Track After Critical Series Win Over the Twins

The Indians found themselves 2.5 games out of the lead in the AL Central after Monday night's loss to the Twins at Progressive Field. Staring at a 3.5 game deficit the team rallied on Tuesday for a win and then again on Wednesday won a key game with a three-run 8th inning. Now back on track the team is looking to continue their success this weekend in St.Louis.

Zach Shafron