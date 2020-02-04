Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Latest Prediction for the Indians Win/Loss Total for 2020 is Out

Matt Loede

Many of the publications as well as websites are starting to release their preseason picks in terms of Major League Baseball divisional winners and where the teams are going to finish in terms of how many wins and losses they will accumulate.

Earlier Tuesday USA Today has come out with their picks for this season, and the outlet has the Indians winning 86 games, losing 76.

The 86-76 mark for the Indians is okay, but not enough, as USA Today has the Minnesota Twins, who won division a season ago, winning the AL Central with a mark of 94-68.

There is a little blurb on the site about the Indians in terms of going into the season, and of course it’s all about the proposed dealing of shortstop Francisco Lindor and even the rumors of dealing pitcher Mike Clevinger.

So long as the Indians hold Francisco Lindor, they will contend, but shipping out he or Mike Clevinger will send them tumbling toward the second division.

For now, it appears that both Lindor and Clevinger will be on the roster come opening day, which to many inside the organization still gives the Indians a chance to win.

After all, this is a team that won 93 games a season ago with a bunch of injuries, a huge trade before the deadline, and the life altering news of one of their players dealing with leukemia.

Manager Terry Francona also gives them a chance every year to win, as his managerial style has been such that the team has been competitive year in and year out.

“We are talented enough so that when we do the things we’re supposed to, we have a chance to win," Francona said via Cleveland.com at Tribefest this past weekend.

With another season of a lower payroll, questions about the outfield, rumors about trading their best player, and more, fans likely won’t be buying into this team until they prove they can win on a consistent basis.

When the team starts to do that will prove if the latest win/loss prediction may or may not be on the mark.

Indiansfan
Indiansfan

A 86 win season would be nice. 90 even better. The Tribe just needs to stay close, get into the playoffs and then anything can and will happen. Go Tribe!!

