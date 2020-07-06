Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Odds Are Out on What the "Indians" Nickname Could Wind Up Being if Changed

Matt Loede

It seemed like everyone had their say over the weekend about what the nickname of the Cleveland baseball franchise should be, this after the current Cleveland Indians sent out a tweet saying they were exploring changing the name.

Some of the names seem to fit better than others, but it seemed like on social media that a lot of people wanted to stay away from “Rockers” as people are tired of designs of guitars being on hats and jerseys after last season’s MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The one name that popped up over and over is that of “Spiders,” which is a team that played in Cleveland from 1887 to 1899.

A lot of people again on social media tried to do mock-ups of uniforms and hats using the “Spiders” nickname as the logo, and again some looked good while others were rather ugly.

Today the website   BetOnline came out with odds for a new name for the Indians, and the odds for a new name IF they moved forward with getting rid of the Indians name.

Here’s the odds as they stand right now:

Spiders 3/1

Naps 4/1

Guardians 5/1

Buckeyes 6/1

Dobys 7/1

Wild Things 8/1

Blue Sox 9/1

Rocks 10/1

Cuyahogas 15/1

Crows 20/1

Rockers 20/1

Unions 25/1

Fellers 33/1

Great Lakers 40/1

The team might just stay as is and this could all be for nothing, but it does feel like sooner rather than later the nickname the “Indians” will be a thing of the past.

Do Big Market Clubs Benefit From a Shorter Draft and Less Minor League Teams?

The Major League Baseball draft in 2020 was vastly different due to it being a lot shorter. With the shorter draft as well as less minor league teams, it seems like it is a huge advantage for big market teams as smaller market teams won't have a bigger player pool and with less minor league teams to pick talent from, it could be make life tough for smaller market franchises.

Mark Warmuth

Is Tampa the Most Dangerous Team in Baseball in a Short Season? Do the Indians Match Up?

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that seems to always be in the mix when it comes to the playoffs or at least in playoff contention. SI MLB Insider Tom Verducci says that in a short season the Rays just might have what it takes to be the best team in baseball, with a very good and deep pitching staff. The Indians are another team with a deep staff and pen, can they match up with a team like the Rays in 2020?

Matt Loede

Indians Mystery: Hunter Wood and the Curious Case of the Missing Curveball

The Indians last season acquired relief pitcher Hunter Wood from the Tampa Bay Rays for some depth in the team's bullpen. Wood loves to throw the fastball and is his go-to pitch, but the curveball is another pitch that the reliever might want to look more into, as last season he was very accurate with it and might want to develop it more this season.

Casey Drottar

Francona: "I Think it's Time to Move Forward" from Team's Nickname

Following Friday's announcement that the Cleveland Indians are exploring the possibility to changing the name of the franchise, the team's manager, Terry Francona, spoke out about the subject for the first time on Sunday, stating that he thinks that it's time to do more listening on the subject, and that "it's time to move forward" with discussions on the potential of changing the long time nickname of the Cleveland MLB franchise.

Matt Loede

Indians Bench Coach Brad Mills to be Absent This Season, Opts Out to Return to Family

The Indians will be without one of their key components from a coaching staff perspective in 2020, as long time bench coach Brad Mills has opted out for this season, and will be returning to Texas to be with his family, who tragically lost a grandson who drowned earlier this year.

Zach Shafron

Report: Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule to Be Released Monday

Indians fans who have been patiently waiting for the team’s 2020 schedule to be released will be waiting just a little while longer, as Saturday Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the schedule for the Tribe and the rest of the league will be released on Monday.

Matt Loede

There’s Nothing Surprising About the Indians Considering a Name Change

The Indians sent shock waves throughout their fan base on Friday night when they announced that they were exploring looking into possibly no longer being known as the "Indians" and instead changing their name. While there was plenty of debate on both sides if this was/is the right move or not, it really should not come as much of a shock that the team is looking into a name change moving forward.

Casey Drottar

Indians Fans Speak Out Following News That Team is Considering a Name Change

Friday the Cleveland Indians announced plans to have meetings to discuss the hot button topic of the possibility of changing the name of the franchise away from "Indians." The move has drawn the ire of many fans, while others think that a move of the name is justified and should have happened sooner.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Announce Plans to Explore Potential Name Change

The baseball franchise in Cleveland has been known as the "Indians" since 1915, and while there's been some unrest about the name over the past few decades, the team has always stuck with their long term name. Now that may change as Friday the team announced they are exploring options to change the name of the franchise on the heels of the Washington Redskins of the NFL doing the same.

Matt Loede

After Leukemia Fight, Carrasco Says He's Ready for 2020 Season

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, who last year at this time was battling for his life in a fight against leukemia, is back and ready to be a part again of the rotation in 2020.

T.J. Zuppe