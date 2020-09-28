Cleveland Baseball Insider
The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

Zach Shafron

It’s officially official!

The Cleveland Indians won eight of their last 10 games to secure the number four seed in the American League Playoffs (35-25 record). 

The Tribe will host the New York Yankees, the five seed (33-27), for a three-game series all at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Taking a look in depth at the Yankees and it’s clear the Bronx Bombers play much better baseball at their home stadium. 

That record alone was 22-9 compared to 11-18 on the road. That’s why these games being in Cleveland is so crucial. 

Another interesting caveat is that the Yankees are losers of six of their last eight games to finish off the season.

One team is hot and the other is cold. The first game’s pitching matchup will consist of the Indians’ RHP Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA) against RHP Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA) of the Yankees. 

That is going to be an absolute battle between two of the best pitchers in all of baseball. RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.56 ERA) will start to second game for the New York against RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA) for Cleveland. 

If there is a third game, Indians RHP Zach Plesac (4-2, 2.28 ERA) will make the start for the home team.

What’s interesting is the Yankees have a decision to make on their hands with two capable starters for that potential third game. LHP J.A. Happ (2-2, 3.47 ERA) or RHP Deivi Garcia (3-2, 4.98 ERA). 

Happ had a very poor start to the season, but certainly made up for it by finishing strong. Additionally, the left-hander carries with him the experience that Garcia doesn’t have. 

However, Garcia does dazzle with the arsenal of pitches to put away opposing hitters.

That decision will only have to be made if the first two games are split between the two teams.

Offensively, the Yankees are ranked 14th as a team with a .247 combined average. The Indians are 23rd at .228. In terms of hitting, the Yankees certainly carry an edge. Led by first baseman Luke Voit with a .277 average, 22 home runs and 52 runs batted in. 

Additionally, players like second baseman DJ LeMahieu have an incredible .364 average.

The Indians are going to need to find some sort of offensive spark in order to match what the Yankees bring at the plate with Volt, LeMahieu and others. This entire season has been a struggle when it comes to hitting for the Tribe. 

It’s been the phenomenal pitching staff that has the Indians where they are now.

Of course, this is 2020 and everything is different. That remains true with Major League Baseball and the unique format for the playoffs. 

Game 1 is this Tuesday night beginning at 7:00 p.m. The Indians will be without manager Terry Francona due to continuous health issues. Thus, Sandy Alomar will stay in the leading role. 

The Yankees are led by Aaron Boone, actually a one-time Indian as a player.

Buckle up because this is poised to be a great series between two teams that have a lot to prove.

The Yankees Road Numbers Are Not Nearly as Intimidating as at Home, a Big Plus for the Indians

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off for the right to head to San Diego and play in the ALDS starting in a week. If you look 'inside the numbers' at what the Yankees have done at home and on the road, it might surprise you how much better they have been in Yankees Stadium in 2020, and how much it can favor the Indians when they take the field Tuesday night.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

The Indians and Yankees will go to battle in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and as expected the two teams will play in the prime time spotlight for all three games of the series.

Matt Loede

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

Matt Loede

by

BabooMr2

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians looked as if they would be heading on the road when they trailed the Pirates 6-2 on Sunday in the 6th inning. The Tribe though rallied with Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana having big hits, and they now are the four-seed in the AL and will play host to the Yankees in the wild card round starting Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

The Indians are in the postseason, but where they will play and against who is still up in the air. Sunday prior to the final game of the regular season the team announced their three pitchers for the AL wild card series, starting with the pitcher who is likely to be the AL Cy Young award winner - Shane Bieber.

Matt Loede

The 4th or the 7th Seed - How Does the Final Day of the 2020 Regular Season Line Up for the Indians?

The Indians have chances at the fourth or the seventh seed in the American League on the last day of the season, but they have work to do and they need some help from the Chicago Cubs. If they end up as the 7th seed they have three potential opponents, two of which are out of their own division.

Matt Loede

ESPN Documentary Featuring Indians SS Francisco Lindor, AKA “Mr. Smile,” Debuts Tonight

ESPN has always done an excellent job with their shows and documentaries, and now their show :E60" will have a story on Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, and how even in the tough times he's always smiling. The shortstop is always enjoying himself in the field, and in this ESPN documentary you will see how much Lindor loves to play the game.

Matt Loede