Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Matt Loede

The ongoing issues with games in Major League Baseball continued on Tuesday, as the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed.

It's the third straight game for the Reds to be postponed due to covid-19 concerns, as the last two games between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati over the weekend were postponed.

The Reds also had an off day on Monday, meaning that by the time they take the field for a doubleheader on Wednesday it will be a four-day break for Cincinnati. 

Cincinnati is nowhere near the team with the most postponed games due to covid-19 in 2020, as the St.Louis Cardinals had 19 games straight postponed after there was an outbreak on their roster.

St.Louis has played just 10 games this season, while most teams have played anywhere from 21-23 games to this point. 

Oddly enough the Reds and Cardinals are scheduled to play four straight in St.Louis starting on Thursday after Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader for Cincinnati in Kansas City.

Many think that there's no way that the Cardinals are going to be able to make up all of the postponed games by seasons end, but the team is confident while 60 might be just too many, that they can get close to that number by the end of the regular season.

As of three days ago there was 32 games postponed by Major League Baseball due to covid-19 concerns.

Here are all the games that have been nixed by MLB due to covid-19 in 2020.

  • Marlins-Orioles four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)
  • Yankees-Phillies four-game home-and-home series (July 27-30)
  • Marlins-Nationals three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)
  • Phillies-Blue Jays three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)
  • Brewers-Cardinals three-game series (July 31-Aug. 2)
  • Cardinals-Tigers four-game series (Aug. 3-6)
  • Cardinals-Cubs three-game series (Aug. 7-9)
  • Cardinals-Pirates three-game series (Aug. 10-12)
  • Cardinals-Tigers doubleheader (Aug. 13)
  • Cardinals-White Sox series opener (Aug. 14)
  • Reds-Pirates games (Aug. 15-16)
  • Reds-Royals game (Aug. 18) 
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron

Indians Option OF Oscar Mercado to Team's Alternate Training Site

With a batting average of just .111 on the season, the Indians Monday optioned outfielder Oscar Mercado to the club's alternate training site in Eastlake. Mercado, who was a surprise star as a rookie a season ago, came into 2020 as the starter in the outfield, only to now have to get at-bats with the minor league club in Lake County.

Matt Loede

Where Do the Indians Stand in Various Sites Power Rankings Three Weeks into the Season?

The Indians weekend sweep over the Detroit Tigers has put them within a game of the Twins in the AL Central. The team is getting noticed for their pitching as well as their impressive stretch of still winning games minus not having a ton of run production from their offense. The Monday power rankings for various sites have the Indians mostly in the top seven of their rankings as the week begins.

Matt Loede

Indians Domination Over Tigers Continues, Sweep Detroit with 8-5 Win

The Indians domination over Detroit continued Sunday at Comerica Park, as the team recorded their 20th straight win with a final score of 8-5. The Indians move to 13-9 with the win, hitting 5 homers including a pair by Franmil Reyes, and one each by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramriez and Sandy Leon.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

by

Matt Loede

Game #21 Observations: Shane Bieber's Gem Guides Tribe to 3-1 Win

Shane Bieber's excellent start to the 2020 season continued on Saturday night, as he led the Indians to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, helping them to move within one half game of the Twins in the AL Central.

Casey Drottar