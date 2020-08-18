Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

The ongoing issues with games in Major League Baseball continued on Tuesday, as the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed.

It's the third straight game for the Reds to be postponed due to covid-19 concerns, as the last two games between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Reds at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati over the weekend were postponed.

The Reds also had an off day on Monday, meaning that by the time they take the field for a doubleheader on Wednesday it will be a four-day break for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is nowhere near the team with the most postponed games due to covid-19 in 2020, as the St.Louis Cardinals had 19 games straight postponed after there was an outbreak on their roster.

St.Louis has played just 10 games this season, while most teams have played anywhere from 21-23 games to this point.

Oddly enough the Reds and Cardinals are scheduled to play four straight in St.Louis starting on Thursday after Wednesday's scheduled doubleheader for Cincinnati in Kansas City.

Many think that there's no way that the Cardinals are going to be able to make up all of the postponed games by seasons end, but the team is confident while 60 might be just too many, that they can get close to that number by the end of the regular season.

As of three days ago there was 32 games postponed by Major League Baseball due to covid-19 concerns.

Here are all the games that have been nixed by MLB due to covid-19 in 2020.