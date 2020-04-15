This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Breaks MLB Color Barrier

Comments
Albert Belle's grand slam in Game 3 of 1996 ALDS kept the Indians alive in the series, a set Cleveland would drop in Game 4. Despite that reality, his homer still provides warm feelings, perhaps because it was Belle's last hurrah as a member of the Indians, or maybe because, in that moment, it felt as if Jacobs Field magic could trump an 0-2 deficit.
T.J. Zuppe
Fans are anxious for Major League Baseball to return to the playing fields, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the only and best way for the season to start is playing in empty stadiums and for players to be kept in hotels to keep them safe.
Matt Loede
MLB has stopped play in hopes to resume at some during the coronavirus pandemic. With the possibility of returning without fans in attendance, is that an opportunity the league should look to take at all? SI's Emma Baccellieri shares her thoughts as to whether the league would benefit to play games without fans in attendance.
Matt Loede
The 2020 MLB season has yet to start, but one proposal that seems to be gaining steam is the team playing in the Cactus League West in Arizona with four other teams. The teams would all play 108 games, and fight it out for a chance to hoist a trophy with the other teams in the league this season.
Matt Loede
Indians fans have been subject to being able to see a number of 'classic' games from the past recently on the team's official cable station, Sports Time Ohio. This week will show off more memorable games from the past as fans continue to wait for baseball to start across the country.
Matt Loede
Indians outfielder Grady Sizemore spent time as the face of the franchise during a down period in the mid 2000's. Injuries as well as inconsistency set Sizemore back, and eventually the center fielder was just another footnote in the history of the team of a player who never reached his full potential.
Casey Drottar