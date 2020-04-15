Cleveland Baseball Insider
This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Breaks MLB Color Barrier

Matt Loede

73 years ago today Jackie Robinson made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

He made his first appearance in the Majors against the Boston Braves, going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice playing at Ebbets Field. 

Indians Lookback: Albert Belle's Final Heroic Act Before Becoming a Cleveland Villain

Albert Belle's grand slam in Game 3 of 1996 ALDS kept the Indians alive in the series, a set Cleveland would drop in Game 4. Despite that reality, his homer still provides warm feelings, perhaps because it was Belle's last hurrah as a member of the Indians, or maybe because, in that moment, it felt as if Jacobs Field magic could trump an 0-2 deficit.

T.J. Zuppe

Dr. Fauci Says Empty Stadiums the Best Way For Baseball to Return

Fans are anxious for Major League Baseball to return to the playing fields, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says that the only and best way for the season to start is playing in empty stadiums and for players to be kept in hotels to keep them safe.

Matt Loede

Does it Make Sense for Major League Baseball to Play in Empty Stadiums?

MLB has stopped play in hopes to resume at some during the coronavirus pandemic. With the possibility of returning without fans in attendance, is that an opportunity the league should look to take at all? SI's Emma Baccellieri shares her thoughts as to whether the league would benefit to play games without fans in attendance.

Matt Loede

Rays' Pitcher Blake Snell Debuts His New MLB Instagram Show

Rays Pitcher Blake Snell is keeping busy while there is no baseball, as he has put together a new Instagram show called "The Snell Show."

Matt Loede

Miss One of Our "Indians Lookback" Features? Check Them All Out in This Post

Here are all the posts to date of our Indians "lookback" series, where we take a look at a player, game or moment that defined a moment that many Tribe fans still talk about to this day.

Matt Loede

Could Strat-O-Matic Fill the Void of Baseball For Indians Fans?

SI's Max Goodman breaks down Strat-O-Matic and whether or not their fantasy games can keep MLB fans happy despite real games not being played.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

How Do the Cleveland Indians Stack Up in the Newly Proposed Cactus League West for 2020?

The 2020 MLB season has yet to start, but one proposal that seems to be gaining steam is the team playing in the Cactus League West in Arizona with four other teams. The teams would all play 108 games, and fight it out for a chance to hoist a trophy with the other teams in the league this season.

Matt Loede

Richard77

What Classic Indians Games Will Air This Week on SportsTime Ohio?

Indians fans have been subject to being able to see a number of 'classic' games from the past recently on the team's official cable station, Sports Time Ohio. This week will show off more memorable games from the past as fans continue to wait for baseball to start across the country.

Matt Loede

51 Years Ago Today: MLB Plays Its First Game Outside the United States

It was 51 years ago today, April 14, 1969, as Major League Baseball played its first international game in Montreal with the Expos and Cardinals doing battle.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Grady Sizemore, a Generational Talent Without a Prime

Indians outfielder Grady Sizemore spent time as the face of the franchise during a down period in the mid 2000's. Injuries as well as inconsistency set Sizemore back, and eventually the center fielder was just another footnote in the history of the team of a player who never reached his full potential.

Casey Drottar