Three Indians Up as 2020 Gold Glove Finalists in the American League

A threesome of Indians are up for one of baseball's highest honor at their positions in 2020, as they have been chosen as Gold Glove Finalists in the American League.

Second basemen Cesar Hernandez, catcher Roberto Perez, and starting pitcher Zach Plesac are all up for the award as three of the top defenders in all of baseball.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced on November 3rd at 7pm on ESPN.

Defense was one of the highlights for the 35-25 Indians in 2020, as the club wrapped up first place in the American League with a 3.29 ERA, and in terms of fielding they were fifth overall with .986 fielding percentage.

Perez is looking for his second straight Gold Glove after taking home an award in 2019.

He was hampered by injuries, allowing him to appear in just 32 games, but again was a leader behind the plate not only in calling games and pitch framing but also throwing out runners.

The two other AL catching finalists are Yasmani Grandal and James McCann, both of the rival White Sox.

Hernandez could win a Gold Glove for his only season in Cleveland, as he will be a free agent this offseason.

He played well at second base, taking over for Jason Kipnis who inked this past offseason with the Chicago Cubs.

Hernandez played in 58 of 60 games recording 60 putouts, 139 assists and took part in 88 double plays.

Chicago’s Danny Mendick, Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop and Kansas City’s Nicky Lopez are the other AL finalists.

Pleasc had an interesting season, as he was one of the two Indians starters punished for his breaking curfew after leaving the team hotel in early August against the White Sox.

The other pitcher involved in the incident, Mike Clevinger, was traded in a huge deal at the trade deadline to the San Diego Padres, and had a tough go of it as he was injured and was unable to be the ace of the San Diego staff in the team's postseason.

Plesac eventually after a stint at the Indians minor league site returned to the team, and threw well, going 4-2 in eight starts with 2.88 ERA.

In those eight starts at the Major League level he did not commit an error.

Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda and Griffin Canning of the Angels are the other two AL finalists at pitcher.