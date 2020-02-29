Tickets Still Available for Cleveland Indians Opening Day, Will Fans Step Up and Sell It Out?

It could be the thought of sitting out in the snow. Maybe it’s the fact it’s a Thursday at 1pm scheduled first pitch?

Whatever the case may be, even die-hard Cleveland Indians fans are not rushing to the box office for opening day tickets, as it’s now six days since the opener went on sale and there are still tickets available.

In checking on the team’s ticketing page for opening day, there are plenty of upper level 500 level seats still available, and there are tickets in the lower level also still for sale.

The lowest priced seats that remain available start at $57, and go all the way up to $225.

The March 26 opener could be scaring some people away, as it’s no secret that the city of Cleveland has had snow in late March.

There’s also a feeling that fans may be turned off to the fact that for the second straight season the Indians have cut payroll.

This season the payroll to start the year will be under $100 million.

Then there were the rumors that the team was going to deal young superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, which didn’t endure the team to its fan base which wanted to see team owners the Dolans come up with the money to sign the 26-year-old to a long term deal.

Whatever the case, the fact that there are still plenty of seats still available for opening day is not a positive sign that the fans are buying what the team is selling.

Opening day at Progressive Field/Jacobs Field has never not been sold out, going back to 1994 when then President Bill Clinton threw out the first pitch against Randy Johnson and the Seattle Mariners.

It sounds like 2020 will be the biggest struggle yet to get fans into the ballpark for the 1:05pm first pitch on March 26.