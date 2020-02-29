Cleveland Baseball Insider
Tickets Still Available for Cleveland Indians Opening Day, Will Fans Step Up and Sell It Out?

Matt Loede

It could be the thought of sitting out in the snow. Maybe it’s the fact it’s a Thursday at 1pm scheduled first pitch?

Whatever the case may be, even die-hard Cleveland Indians fans are not rushing to the box office for opening day tickets, as it’s now six days since the opener went on sale and there are still tickets available.

In checking on the team’s ticketing page for opening day, there are plenty of upper level 500 level seats still available, and there are tickets in the lower level also still for sale.

The lowest priced seats that remain available start at $57, and go all the way up to $225.

The March 26 opener could be scaring some people away, as it’s no secret that the city of Cleveland has had snow in late March.

There’s also a feeling that fans may be turned off to the fact that for the second straight season the Indians have cut payroll.

This season the payroll to start the year will be under $100 million.

Then there were the rumors that the team was going to deal young superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, which didn’t endure the team to its fan base which wanted to see team owners the Dolans come up with the money to sign the 26-year-old to a long term deal.

Whatever the case, the fact that there are still plenty of seats still available for opening day is not a positive sign that the fans are buying what the team is selling.

Opening day at Progressive Field/Jacobs Field has never not been sold out, going back to 1994 when then President Bill Clinton threw out the first pitch against Randy Johnson and the Seattle Mariners.

It sounds like 2020 will be the biggest struggle yet to get fans into the ballpark for the 1:05pm first pitch on March 26.

Injured Indians Getting Healthy, Clevinger, Carrasco, Perez All Making Strides

The Indians seemed to start spring training with a number of injured players like Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and others. But some of those players are finally starting to get healthy which is good news for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6: Early Lead Doesn't Hold as Indians Fall to White Sox in Glendale 8-3

The Indians lost their third straight spring training game on Friday, as they fell to the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox 8-3 in Glendale, Arizona. The Indians held a 3-0 lead before the Sox exploded for eight runs in the final three frames.

Matt Loede

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Baseball Insider Inside Podcast 2.28.20

Check out the first edition of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Inside Podcast. Editor Matt Loede talks about all things Tribe as spring training gets rolling, and Indians.com editor Mandy Bell joins Matt to talk about the team and the early injuries and some of the camp battles.

Matt Loede

ST Game #6 Preview: Indians Travel to Glendale to Take on the White Sox

After suffering a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Goodyear on Thursday, the Indians are back in action on Friday as they will play in Glendale against the AL Central rival Chicago White Sox. Logan Allen will get the start for the Indians.

Matt Loede

YouTube TV Drops STO, Subscribers Will Not Have Access to Indians Games in 2020

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV and are getting ready for another season of Indians baseball, you will need to change your plans, as the company announced on Thursday they were not able to come to a deal with Sinclair owned stations, which includes SportsTime Ohio which broadcasts Tribe games.

Matt Loede

How DeShields Unlocked the Indians Roster

Delino DeShields will essentially be the Cleveland Indians' 26th man, but his unique value allowed the roster to be supplemented.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

The Indians trailed the Dodgers early 5-0 and never recovered, falling to Los Angeles in Goodyear by a final of 6-5 on Thursday to drop to 2-3 on the season. Jefry Rodriguez took the loss for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe