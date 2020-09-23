Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Tribe Thoughts: JRam's Bomb, Setting the Playoff Rotation, Who Do You Trust in the Pen?

Matt Loede

Tuesday night was one of the most exciting night's in Major League Baseball in some time, as in a matter of minutes three teams, including the Indians, clinched playoff spots. 

* Jose Ramirez's three-run blast off Jose Ruiz in the 10th inning capped off a wild comeback for the Indians, who trailed 3-1 entering the 10th after Phil Maton allowed a pair of runs in the top of the frame to the White Sox.

Ramirez's homer reminded many of the famous Jason Giambi homer which won the Indians a huge game back in 2013 against the same White Sox. 

* Making the playoffs for the Indians shouldn't have even had this much drama, but losing eight straight made things a lot more hairy than they should have been for the Tribe.

Indians Clinch Playoff Birth as Ramirez's HR Lifts Indians to 5-3 Win Over Sox

Now that they are in, they can set up their rotation for the playoffs, starting with tonight as they will throw out the soon-to-be AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber. 

The White Sox have to be nervous about facing the Indians in the first round, as the Indians have won six of eight against Chicago this season, and the Sox have scored four runs or more against the Indians in just two of the eight games they have played.

* Another key to the playoffs for the Indians is how they will set up their bullpen, and what pitchers will get chances and be called upon in key situations.

There are four relievers that the team would have no problem going to in key situations, that being closer Brad Hand, James Karinchak, Nick Wittgren and Oliver Perez.

After these four, it's anyone's guess as to who Sandy Alomar and the coaching staff would turn to if there's a need for a pitcher with the game on the line.

It's not out of the question for the team to put Triston McKenzie and/or Aaron Civale in the pen, and have them available for a couple batters if need be.

Cal Quantrill also proved his worth Tuesday going four innings of scoreless ball against a very good Sox lineup. 

The last thing the Indians can afford is for a reliever to have a bad night, and picking the right one in a playoff game could make or break this team's season.

Indians Announce 5K Virtual Run Now Through October 31st

* Can this Indians team go on a run like that of 2016? Why not? The team's are somewhat similar, and with the pitching the Indians have they are actually in a BETTER position than that of four years ago.

It's not like that 2016 club was lighting the world on fire entering the playoffs, as they went 4-4 in their last eight games, and while they went 17-11 in the last month plus two games in October, most felt this team would be easily dispatched in the first round against Boston.

That 2016 team was beat up, and now with five games left the Indians have the luxury of setting up their rotation to make sure they get their best two pitchers in games one and two against the White Sox, that being Bieber and Zach Plesac.

If the Indians can get past the White Sox in the best-of-three, they could get on that roll that could lead to a long October run. 

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians Clinch Playoff Birth as Ramirez's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Tribe to 5-3 Win Over White Sox

Jose Ramirez's 10th inning three-run blast lifted the Indians to a 5-3 win over the White Sox Tuesday night at Progressive Field, lifting the Tribe to a playoff birth in the American League. The Indians trailed 3-1 after the Sox batted in the 10th, but the Tribe rallied with two outs to score a run and put two runners on for Ramirez to come up and win the game.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce "2020 Tribe 5K Virtual Run" Held Now Until October 31st

The Indians Tuesday announced a very cool event, as the team will be hosting their first ever 5K "virtual run," where fans can run or walk from wherever they do their workouts from and record their time and share photos with other fans. The cost of the event is $40, and you can register and complete the run/walk all the way until October 31st.

Matt Loede

Orioles 1B Trey Mancini Wraps Up Six Months of Chemo for Cancer Treatment, Teammates Send Him a Heartwarming Gift

It's been a tough season for Oriole first baseman Trey Mancini. He hasn't played in a single game after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. The 28-year-old reached a milestone Monday, completing six months of chemo treatments to try and combat the disease. His Oriole teammates also sent him a special gift to show they are in full support of his battle.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Indians’ Updated Taxi Squad and Fall Instructional Roster

The Indians are looking ahead to not only the postseason in which they will be one of the eight teams in the AL playoffs, but they also are already thinking about what will likely be a very busy offseason. The team has submitted to Major League Baseball a list for the club's 12-man taxi squad, and also the team's Fall Instructional Roster.

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona Won't Be Back for the White Sox Series

It's been a long season for Indians manager Terry Francona, as he's already missed more games than he's managed due to ongoing health issues. The manager won't be back this week for the team's four-game set against the White Sox at Progressive Field, and there's no word if he'll return for the final three-game set this weekend against the Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

Luchansky85

Game #54 Observations: Indians Begin Final Week of Regular Season with 7-4 Win Over White Sox

The Indians kicked off their final week of the 2020 regular season with a four-game set at home against the AL Central leading Chicago White Sox. Led by two huge homers by Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana and a good outing by Aaron Civale, the Tribe took home a big 7-4 win to start their series with a big "W."

Matt Loede

How the Indians Rank This Week in Various Sites "Power Rankings"

As the Tribe is back at home for their final games of the season at Progressive Field, the team is looking ahead this week to clinching a playoff spot and figuring out who they will play in the postseason. A number of sites have released their "power rankings," and we take a look today at where the Indians line up.

Matt Loede

How Will the Indians Spend the Final Week of the Regular Season Setting Up Their Playoff Roster?

With seven games remaining in the regular season the Indians still have plenty to do, with first setting up their pitching rotation for the playoffs, as well as knowing what players will be part of the playoff roster.

Mark Warmuth

Analyzing Potential Playoff Opponents for the Indians

The Indians enter the final week of the regular season right now owning the seventh-seed in the American League. If the season ended today they would take on the Chicago White Sox in round one, but there's also a chance with a stumble this week they could take on the number-one seeded Rays. Today we take a look at both of those teams.

Zach Shafron

The Indians’ Lineup is Suffering From a Franmil Reyes Power Outage

Indians power hitter Franmil Reyes hasn't been hitting those long homers that he's been known for in his time in Cleveland, and the Tribe could really use him to get back to the form from earlier this season, and hopefully with the team getting set for the playoffs he can find that power once again.

Casey Drottar