Twins Slugger Josh Donaldson on the Umpires - "They Just Don't Care"

Matt Loede

It's been a frustrating season for one-time Indians and now Twins slugger Josh Donaldson.

He's been battling injury, and now he's back but he's having a very ugly feud with the game's umpires.

Donaldson made some scathing comments about Major League Baseball umpires on Saturday, saying that they have "no accountability" and that they just "don't care."

The comments come just two days after Donaldson was tossed from a game after he kicked dirt on home plate after a home run, something that was considered disrespectful by the umpires. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This has to be the most epic ejection ever! <br><br>After a questionable strike call, Josh Donaldson LAUNCHES a dinger ON THE NEXT PITCH, then covers home plate with dirt and gets tossed by the home plate ump 😂😂<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/dWbnB6r4L6">pic.twitter.com/dWbnB6r4L6</a></p>&mdash; Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) <a href="https://twitter.com/BaseballQuotes1/status/1306685819936219139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 17, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"[If] the umpire consistently isn't doing (his) job correctly, that's affecting our careers, that's affecting our success," Donaldson said via the Minnesota Star Tribune Saturday. 

"At the end of the day, there's no reprimand, no accountability for the guys that are making the decision. As a matter of fact, they don't care. They don't care at all, most of them. They just want to get the game over with, for the most part, and it's pretty sad because guys are making six figures a year and there's no accountability."

Donaldson explained that he had a disagreement with home-plate umpire Dan Bellino, but said also he had no regrets kicking dirt on home plate.

Bellino had called a strike on a checked swing that had Donaldson upset.

It was the next pitch that the drama came, with Donaldson hitting a homer and then putting the dirt on the plate. 

"I asked him very clearly, 'Hey, I want to know where you had the pitch.' I asked him three times, very clearly, and he couldn't answer my question, Donaldson said Saturday.

"When (manager Rocco Baldelli) came out, the umpire's explanation was, 'I think he's just getting excited.' No, I'm not getting excited, I'm asking you a question and you can't answer it, and now you're trying to revert the attention back to me. 

"He was wanting me to do something, so I gave it to him. I was like, 'Look, if he really wants this attention, I'll give it to him.'"

The 34-year-old Donaldson this season is hitting .225 with six homers and 11 RBI in 24 games. 

