Umpire Angel Hernandez and Crew Toss Four Players and Two Managers in Cubs-Reds Affair

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez was once called “as bad as there is” by Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez after a 2018 playoff game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Hernandez is well known in umpire circles for his antics as maybe the worst the game has to offer in umpiring, and Saturday night he once again proved that if you see his name on the chart to umpire a game of your favorite team - it could be a long and frustrating night.

The latest incident for Hernandez took place during Saturday evening’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, a game in which he was the crew chief for.

Hernandez's fellow umpire - Dan Bellino - had about the quickest trigger finger in the history of the game in the fourth inning of the second game of the doubleheader between the two rivals, ejecting four players in what seemed to be about 10 seconds.

The incident that led to the ejections came when a pitch was thrown over the head of Cubs first basemen Anthony Rizzo.

Cubs skipper David Ross and a second part of the team’s coaching staff were tossed in the top of the 4th inning for complaining about the incident with Rizzo.

At that point, Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay decided to return the favor, as he threw a pitch over the helmet of Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama.

Benches emptied, and that’s when Hernandez and his crew stepped in. He quickly tossed Reds sluggers Joey Votto and Jesse Winker for trying to get to Rizzo, who seemed to chirp something at the Cubs dugout.

Reds manager David Bell was tossed as well, as Hernandez seemed to delight in tossing players and both managers - the first time in a 2020 game that both managers were tossed in the same game.

If you know the reputation of Hernandez, none of this should come as a shock, as he’s been in headlines in the past for his actions which included suing Major League Baseball in 2017 for alleging racial discrimination.

He claimed the discrimination led to him being overlooked for the World Series as well as promotions to crew chief.

Hernandez also has a long running feud with former Yankees manager Joe Torre, who is now in the front office as the game’s chief baseball officer.

It remains to be seen if MLB is going to come down on Hernandez for Saturday’s outlandish display, or if they will stand by their umpire who continues to cement his spot as one of the worst in the game. 

Can The 2020 Indians Improve Themselves as the Trade Deadline Closes In?

The Indians may have a 99.9 percent chance of making the postseason, but that doesn't mean they can sit back and watch at the trade deadline. The team really could 1-2 outfielders, but the asking price is going to be steep, maybe too steep for the team to pull off a major deal like they did a season ago when they got Yasil Puig and Franmil Reyes prior to the deadline.

Mark Warmuth

Game #33 Observations: Naquin’s Clutch Double Seals Extra Innings Win for Cleveland

The Indians found themselves in another extra innings affair on Saturday afternoon, and like they did a few weeks back in Pittsburgh they got a huge hit to lift them to a 2-1 win over the St.Louis Cardinals. It was Tyler Naquin coming through with a clutch double to bring in Mike Freeman with the winning run in the 12th. A wild double play in the bottom of the inning saved the game for closer Brad Hand, who is 10-for-10 in save situations in 2020.

Casey Drottar

The Indians are Getting a Best-Case Scenario with Brad Hand and James Karinchak

So far this season Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand is 9-for-9 in save chances. With youngster James Karinchak breathing down his neck as the best young reliever in the American League, it seems that competition is making Hand throw better than he ever has in his time with the Tribe - a win for everyone.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #32 Observations: Patience, Power Propel Indians Early to Blowout Win Over Cardinals

Patience is a virtue. Power is a party. The Indians used some early plate discipline and a trio of homers -- Framil Reyes, Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin flexing the muscle -- to knock out the Cardinals in Friday's series opener at Busch Stadium.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Back on Track After Critical Series Win Over the Twins

The Indians found themselves 2.5 games out of the lead in the AL Central after Monday night's loss to the Twins at Progressive Field. Staring at a 3.5 game deficit the team rallied on Tuesday for a win and then again on Wednesday won a key game with a three-run 8th inning. Now back on track the team is looking to continue their success this weekend in St.Louis.

Zach Shafron

Mike Clevinger Takes a Massive Step Towards Regaining the Trust of the Indians Clubhouse

Wednesday night Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first start for the Indians since August 5th against the Reds. It was more than just a normal start, as the man called "Sunshine" not only had to pitch well to prove his worth, but also had to regain the trust of his teammates, something that was not going to come easy after the breach of trust both he and fellow teammate Zach Plesac were guilty of after violating team rules in Chicago in early August.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Weekend Series in St.Louis

The Indians take a rare trip to St.Louis this weekend as they will take on the Cardinals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. St.Louis comes into the series having only played 20 games at 11-9, while the Indians sit seven games over .500 at 19-12 after 31 games.

Matt Loede

Indians OF Greg Allen Speaks Out on the Social Issues Dividing the United States

Indians outfielder Greg Allen normally doesn't get much air time with the local media, but Wednesday night after the team's 6-3 win he spoke out about the ongoing social issues in the United States that seem to be dividing the nation, as well as the situation with the Indians and how they will treat the return of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

by

pjjjjjj19

What Kind of Options Do the Indians Have Less Than a Week Before the Trade Deadline?

The Indians still have some time before the MLB trade deadline hits, and the team has been busy looking around the league at what possibly could help them get better. Having their own players hit better would be a start, but if that doesn't happen there are a few options out there to try and make a run for a player from another squad.

Mark Warmuth

by

Chip50

Game 31 Observations: A Night of Healing and Victory as Indians Take Rubber Match Against Twins in 6-3 Win

Indians starter Mike Clevinger had a tough first two innings in his return to the rotation on Wednesday night, but settled down over his last four innings as Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and the team scored three in the 8th inning against reliever Sergio Romo to top the Twins 6-3 at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede