Video: How Has Francisco Lindor Handled All the Contract and Rumors This Spring in Goodyear?

There has been plenty of chatter over how 26-year-old Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor would be able to handle all the pressure of being the center of trade talks this offseason by the Tribe.

The shortstop, who stated earlier this week talks between he and the Indians are done for now, has two years left before he is free to go to the highest bidder or wherever he wants to go as a free agent.

Indians manager Terry Francona was asked Thursday if he has noticed anything about Lindor's attitude or play this spring and if he was still staying focused on the field as the team now has to sit back and wait for baseball to start up again as the league waits out the effects of the coronavirus and the fact that the season will not start on time.