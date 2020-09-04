Watch Phillies OF Bryce Harper Pull Off an Excellent Trick Play against the Nats

When it comes to playing smart, Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper was at the top of his game on Thursday evening against the Washington Nationals.

Harper fielded a single from the Nationals Luis Garcia in right field. The Phillies slugger then took a rather lazy approach to the ball while Garcia took a couple normal steps towards second base.

That's when Harper sprung into action, firing a perfect strike to first base as Garcia was still trying to get back, and just like that the Nats player was tagged out by Phillies first basemen Rhys Hoskins.

It was a smart play by a smart player, and while usually these plays don't work, this one worked to perfection.