Weekend Pitching Matchups for the Indians and Brewers Series at Progressive Field

The Indians will kickoff a seven-game homestand starting this evening at Progressive Field against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals.

Milwaukee is up first for a weekend three-game set, and then it's four against the Royals, who the Indians just played in Kansas City winning two of three.

The Brewers will enter play on Friday in third place in the National League Central, trailing first-place Chicago by 4.5 games with a mark of 17-19.

The Tribe comes into play Friday in first in the AL Central, leading the White Sox by half a game, and the Twins by 1.5.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three game set starting at 7:10pm Friday evening.

Friday 7:10pm

Milwaukee Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.78) vs Cleveland Indians: Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.75)

Saturday 7:10pm

Milwaukee Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-3, 3.27) vs Cleveland Indians: Aaron Civale (3-4, 3.72)

Sunday 1:10pm

Milwaukee Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-2, 4.18) vs Cleveland Indians: Shane Bieber (6-0, 1.20)

