Cleveland Indians fans remain in limbo waiting for Covid-19 to come to a halt and for sports to start again.

Fans have been doing whatever they can, including simulation of games using different board games and computer programs, and some have even made a habit of watching "classic" games of the past wherever they can find them.

SportsTime Ohio, otherwise known to fans as STO, will continue showing off some of the best games from 2019, and for the next four days starting tonight games will be broadcast on the cable network.

Wednesday's first game which airs at 7am takes us back to July 24 of last season, and features a great outing by American League All-Star Shane Bieber.

Coming off winning the All-Star MVP award, Bieber on this night was dominant, as he pitched the best game of his career, throwing a one-hitter, striking out 10 and going the distance in a Tribe 4-0 win.

The second game on Wednesday will show off another key Indians player, that being catcher Roberto Perez.

The game, which airs at 10am, came one week after the win over the Jays, as the Indians battled the Houston Astros.

It was a huge day for Perez, who homered twice and Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each hit three-run homers in an Indians 10-4 beat down of the Astros.

Moving to Thursday, the station will broadcast another game at 7am, this time from August 12 of last year as the Tribe took on the Boston Red Sox.

In this affair José Ramírez crushed a three-run homer in the third inning, and All-Star Carlos Santana won it for the Indians in the ninth with a walk-off homer in an Indians win that put them ahead of the Twins for first in the AL Central.

Friday at noon was one of the most memorable games of 2019, as just three days after the Santana walk-off, the team traveled to New York for a beat down of the Yankees.

The game, which took place August 15 featured a 19-5 pounding of the Yankees in New York.

The win was highlighted by a Ramirez grand slam and otherwise a whole lot of offense in the Indians two touchdown victory.

Friday's game on STO will be broadcast starting at noon.

Finally there's Saturday's game on SportsTime Ohio, a game from September 18 of last year as the Indians continued in the playoff race with a 2-1 win over Detroit.

The win came in the 10th inning when Yasiel Puig delivered an RBI single for the 2-1 win. The win over Detroit will air at midnight on Saturday

How Do the Cleveland Indians Stack Up in the Newly Proposed Cactus League West for 2020?

The 2020 MLB season has yet to start, but one proposal that seems to be gaining steam is the team playing in the Cactus League West in Arizona with four other teams. The teams would all play 108 games, and fight it out for a chance to hoist a trophy with the other teams in the league this season.

Richard77

51 Years Ago Today: MLB Plays Its First Game Outside the United States

It was 51 years ago today, April 14, 1969, as Major League Baseball played its first international game in Montreal with the Expos and Cardinals doing battle.

Indians Lookback: Grady Sizemore, a Generational Talent Without a Prime

Indians outfielder Grady Sizemore spent time as the face of the franchise during a down period in the mid 2000's. Injuries as well as inconsistency set Sizemore back, and eventually the center fielder was just another footnote in the history of the team of a player who never reached his full potential.

Could Strat-O-Matic Fill the Void of Baseball For Indians Fans?

SI's Max Goodman breaks down Strat-O-Matic and whether or not their fantasy games can keep MLB fans happy despite real games not being played.

Indians LookBack: Jaret's "All" Wright as Indians Advance in Memorable Game 5 of 97 ALDS vs Yankees

The Indians and Yankees had battled through four tense games for the right to advance to the ALCS in 1997, and in game five at Progressive Field it was Indians rookie Jared Wright who took the ball and pitched well against the Yankees to help the Tribe move on to play the Orioles in the 1997 American League Championship Series.

The Tribe Move Ace Bartolo Colon to Montreal in a Shocking 2002 Trade

It was a trade that had Indians fans fuming, as in July of 2002 the club moved their ace, Bartolo Colon, to the Expos for three minor league players and Major Leaguer Lee Stevens. It was a trade that turned around the whole franchise as the club rebuilt and used parts of the deal moving Colon to later on deal for even more players, some who still impact the team to this day.

Richard77

What's You Vote For the All-Time Cleveland Indians Most Impactful Postseason Play

There are plenty to choose from, as the Indians over the years have had a number of memorable moments in the postseason, and today we look at a bunch and ask for your vote in the 'Indians Most Impactful Postseason Play' in their franchise history.

MLB Looking at Realignment for Shortened 2020 Season to Be Played in Arizona and Florida

Major League Baseball continues to consider how they would go about playing a shortened 2020 season, with one possible consideration being games played in Florida and Arizona, with the Indians being part of a new division in Arizona featuring the Dodgers, Angels, White Sox and Reds.

Indiansfanforever

A Shortened Season May Force the Indians to Fast Track Their Plans for Francisco Lindor

A season that may be just over 100 games might force the Indians to make some hard decisions around superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, and if it's time to start looking to move him before he hits free agency in two years.

Casey Drottar

Forbes Annual Valuation of Franchises Lists the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox as Most Valuable in MLB

