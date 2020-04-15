Cleveland Indians fans remain in limbo waiting for Covid-19 to come to a halt and for sports to start again.

Fans have been doing whatever they can, including simulation of games using different board games and computer programs, and some have even made a habit of watching "classic" games of the past wherever they can find them.

SportsTime Ohio, otherwise known to fans as STO, will continue showing off some of the best games from 2019, and for the next four days starting tonight games will be broadcast on the cable network.

Wednesday's first game which airs at 7am takes us back to July 24 of last season, and features a great outing by American League All-Star Shane Bieber.

Coming off winning the All-Star MVP award, Bieber on this night was dominant, as he pitched the best game of his career, throwing a one-hitter, striking out 10 and going the distance in a Tribe 4-0 win.

The second game on Wednesday will show off another key Indians player, that being catcher Roberto Perez.

The game, which airs at 10am, came one week after the win over the Jays, as the Indians battled the Houston Astros.

It was a huge day for Perez, who homered twice and Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each hit three-run homers in an Indians 10-4 beat down of the Astros.

Moving to Thursday, the station will broadcast another game at 7am, this time from August 12 of last year as the Tribe took on the Boston Red Sox.

In this affair José Ramírez crushed a three-run homer in the third inning, and All-Star Carlos Santana won it for the Indians in the ninth with a walk-off homer in an Indians win that put them ahead of the Twins for first in the AL Central.

Friday at noon was one of the most memorable games of 2019, as just three days after the Santana walk-off, the team traveled to New York for a beat down of the Yankees.

The game, which took place August 15 featured a 19-5 pounding of the Yankees in New York.

The win was highlighted by a Ramirez grand slam and otherwise a whole lot of offense in the Indians two touchdown victory.

Friday's game on STO will be broadcast starting at noon.

Finally there's Saturday's game on SportsTime Ohio, a game from September 18 of last year as the Indians continued in the playoff race with a 2-1 win over Detroit.

The win came in the 10th inning when Yasiel Puig delivered an RBI single for the 2-1 win. The win over Detroit will air at midnight on Saturday