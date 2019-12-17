Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

What Did Indians Manager Terry Francona Say to Corey Kluber Following the Trade of the Pitcher?

Matt Loede

Not many people realize the emotions and how high they run when a team chooses to trade a player who has been a huge part of a franchise for most of a decade.

The Indians had to make a tough decision on Sunday, as the team traded away two-time Cy Young award winning pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields and reliever Emmanuel Clase.

While some fans are labeling the move by the Indians as nothing more than a ‘salary dump,’ no matter it does not remove the emotion of losing a pitcher who was also respected in the clubhouse and nearly won the team a World Series in 2016.

So when the trade became official on Sunday, there was going to be some hard emotions as the Indians said ‘good-bye’ to a player who was the ace of their staff for a good portion of the last seven seasons.

One not so easy conversation took place between Indians manager Terry Francona and Kluber, as Francona said via Zack Meisel of The Athletic that he picked up the phone and called Kluber, and as one could imagine it was not an easy chat to have.

“I’m not sure what to say,” Francona said to Kluber.

“The business part of the game happens, and it’s hard to know what is right to say, but I don’t think it’s ever wrong to tell somebody ‘thank you’ and that you care about them and that you will continue to care about them.

“But it’s not the easiest conversation, that’s for sure.”

Part of the success that the Indians have had under Francona can directly be tied to the maturing over the last nine years Kluber was part of the Indians organization.

When Francona took over as the Indians manager prior to the 2013 season, he came to the team with Kluber on the cusp of becoming an ace.

The pitcher went 11-5 in Francona’s first season as manager, and the following season won the first of two Cy Young awards going 18-9 with a 2.44 ERA.

Sunday’s trade of Kluber is just part of the business, but just like in other examples of life, don’t ever assume that saying ‘good-bye’ is easy.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With the Kluber Trade in the Books, the Indians Have Plenty of Work to Do

Mark Warmuth

The Indians still have plenty of holes halfway through the offseason, what is next on the plate for the Tribe as the winter continues?

An Important Part of Evaluating the Corey Kluber Trade Is What Comes Next

T.J. Zuppe

Trading Corey Kluber had to satisfy two conditions to ultimately make sense. Otherwise, why?

The Indians Chances of Trading Francisco Lindor Should Still Be Intact After Kluber Deal

Casey Drottar

The Cleveland Indians finally did what everyone expected them to do this winter – trade away a face of the franchise. It just wasn’t the one everyone thought it’d be.

If the Indians Want to Trade Corey Kluber, They Need to Do it Now

Casey Drottar

If the Indians really want to move two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and get a decent amount for him, this is probably the best time to do it if you are the Indians front office.

Five Memorable Moments of Corey Kluber’s Career with the Indians

Matt Loede

Now former Indians pitcher Corey Kluber had a number of very memorable moments during his tenure with the Tribe, and we give you some of the top moments in the career of the two-time Cy Young award winner.

Indians with Reported Interest in Free Agent Second Basemen Cesar Hernandez

Matt Loede

The Indians are in need of a second basemen, and one player that has their attention is 29-year-old former Phillies free agent Cesar Hernandez. Last season Hernandez hit .279 with 14 homers.

What Was the Indians Asking Price to Other Teams for Corey Kluber?

Matt Loede

The Indians finally got a deal done Sunday for pitcher Corey Kluber, getting two players in return from the Texas Rangers. A report states in the team's chats with the Los Angeles Angels they were looking for two top prospects.

Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

With Corey Kluber officially in Texas with the Rangers, the attention of the Indians now could turn to Francisco Lindor, another player who could be moved.

Indians Acquire Outfielder and Relief Pitcher From Texas for Corey Kluber

Matt Loede

The Indians trade of two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber on Sunday netted them a couple positions of need from the Texas Rangers that hopefully will pan out in the deal for the starting pitcher.

Indians and Padres Chatting About a Potential Deal for Kluber

Matt Loede

Last year the Padres and Indians spoke about a potential deal for starter Corey Kluber, and again in 2019 the same two teams are talking about a deal for the very same pitcher.