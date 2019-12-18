It has been a few days since the Indians and Texas Rangers pulled off a deal which sent two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to Texas for reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields.

While there has not been anything on social media from Clause about now being a member of the Wahoo’s fellow former Ranger DeShields has been vocal about the move, as well as now being a member of the Tribe.

On Tuesday DeShields, on his official Instagram account, gave a heartfelt good-bye to the fans in Texas, stating that “Texas will always be home” to him.

He then went on to talk about coming to Cleveland, saying that he is “really excited” and the tone of the post seems to indicate he’s ready for the challenge to try and get playing time on a team that already has a crowded center field.

Here’s DeShields comments about coming to Cleveland to play for the Indians in 2020.

“To my new club the Cleveland Indians, I’m really excited to get the chance to meet you guys and start this new chapter in my career. I’ve heard nothing but great things. I promise y’all will get the best of me and know that I’m going to leave it all out on the field every night. I can’t wait to get going with you guys this spring. Let’s get it 💪🏾!”

The new center fielder didn’t stop there, as he also took to his twitter account to send a message to his over 40,000 followers showing off his new colors with Indians red on his new jersey.

Here’s the post from DeShields early on Wednesday afternoon.

No word on if either new Indian player will make an appearance at Tribe Fest in Cleveland on Saturday, February 1st.