What They're Saying After Cleveland Beats Up Chicago

It was a great day for the Guardians as they pulled into a first place tie atop the AL Central on Wednesday.

You can watch the postgame press conferences after the team beat the White Sox, 11-1 and 2-1.

The series finale is set for Thursday afternoon as the team wraps up the series with Chicago, who doesn't return to Progressive Field until July. The Guardians will look for the series sweep. RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64) will take the ball against RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69).

Bieber became the first Guardians hurler to toss 6.0-or-more innings this season. It was also his first start with 7-or-more strikeouts since June 13, 2021 vs. Seattle (8 K). The offense provided him with 10 runs of support, tying his career-high in run support (5x, last: Sept. 17, 2020 at Detroit).

