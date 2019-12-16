What Was the Indians Asking Price to Other Teams for Corey Kluber?

The smoke continues to clear from the Indians deal on Sunday afternoon with the Texas Rangers for pitcher Corey Kluber.

The Tribe in return for the services of the two-time Cy Young award winner received back relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, as well as outfielder Delino DeShields, a former first-round pick of the Rangers.

The Rangers were not the only suitor for Kluber, and there was another American League West team in the mix for the 33-year-old pitcher.

That team was the Los Angeles Angels, who are looking to add some pop to their starting rotation before the start of the 2020 season.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register tweeted out Sunday that the Indians and Angles had a conversation about Kluber, and that the Indians had their eyes on a couple top Angels prospects if they were to deal the pitcher to Los Angeles.

Fletcher tweeted out that Cleveland wanted not just one, but two of the top Angel prospects, one being outfielder Brandon Marsh, who some say could reach the Angles roster at some point in the 2020 campaign.

Marsh in 96 games at the AA level in 2019 hit .300 with seven homers, and he also swiped 18 bases.

As far as where he stands in terms of the top Angels prospects, he is listed at the number two spot behind fellow outfielder Jo Adell, one of the overall top prospects in the Majors.

When it comes to who the second prospect was, that’s anyone’s guess, but the fact that the Indians had Marsh on their list is no shock as the team wants to add to and rebuild their outfield.

As Fletcher points out in the tweet, the fact that the Indians settled on Clase shows how much they liked him in terms of becoming a solid prospect within the Tribe organization.

Last season the 21-year-old prospect from the Dominican Republic went 2-3 with an impressive 2.31 ERA throwing in 21 games with six walks and 21 strikeouts.