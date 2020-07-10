Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Where Do the Cleveland Indians Rank in Various Sites and Publications Power Rankings?

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians will open the 2020 season two weeks from today, and many think that this team could be a sleeper when it comes to making noise in the American League.

The club has a number of starters that can make up a very good one through five starting rotation, and their infield is still one of their strengths as they get ready for the 60-game season.

With the Tribe playing in the AL Central and playing the four teams in the division 10 times each along with the NL Central, the team has a solid chance to get to close to 40 wins if they can stay healthy and play up to their potential.

A number of national sites and publications are out with their “power rankings” of the 30 MLB teams, with some giving the Tribe more love than the others.

Today we take a look to see where these sites and publications stand in terms of ranking the Indians with 14 days and counting to go before the season starts.

MLB.com 11th

The official site of Major League Baseball puts the Indians at 11 of the 30 MLB clubs in their first power rankings article which came out on July 1.

There was no write up on the Indians, as they stopped with team write ups at number six. The top five teams according to MLB.com are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves.

Yahoo.com 11th

This list is a little bit different from the MLB.com list in that they have it broken down in different areas, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees being one and two, with the Nationals and Astros coming in next.

Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta and Oakland are the next four on their list, teams that all made the playoffs last season.

Next on the list are two National League Central teams, the St.Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

Finally that brings us to the Indians, who head up a list that include the Angels, Diamondbacks, Brewers and Mets.

Here’s what Yahoo has to say about the Tribe: “The Indians should rack up plenty of wins playing the lowly AL Central for most of the year, but trading Bauer and Corey Kluber over the last 12 months could come back to haunt them if injuries or a positive coronavirus test cost them an arm or two.”

CBS Sports 14th

Coming in a little bit lower than on Yahoo and MLB.com the Indians rank 14th on CBS’ sports site, roughly halfway of the 30 teams in all of baseball.

The 14 spot is actually two up from the previous list put out by CBS, so mark that as a plus for the Tribe.

Here’s what CBS said about the Indians 14 ranking on their site: “The Indians went from having tons of games against two awful teams and one question mark to playing stiff competition.”

One can assume that they are stating those two awful teams would be the Tigers and Royals, and adding teams like the Reds and Cardinals does the Indians no favors.

Bleacher Report 12th

The Indians come in at 12 on Bleacher Report, which says the following for each team about offseason pickups and losses and a season outlook.

“The Cleveland Indians added second baseman Cesar Hernandez and left fielder Domingo Santana on one-year deals after they were non-tendered by their respective teams.

Was cutting ties with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber the right move on the heels of an injury-plagued season? He has an $18 million club option for 2021 before hitting free agency. The bullpen also took a hit with Tyler Clippard (53 G, 2.90 ERA) departing in free agency.

As for other notable losses, Jason Kipnis and Kevin Plawecki were effectively replaced by Cesar Hernandez and Sandy Leon, while Yasiel Puig was always unlikely to be anything more than a two-month rental.

Season Outlook

Even with Kluber out of the picture, a rotation led by Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger and Carlos Carrasco still looks awfully strong. A full season of Franmil Reyes and the addition of Domingo Santana could also bring some needed punch to the middle of the lineup. They are now chasing the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, but they are still capable of contending.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Indians Remain Hamstrung in Their Hopeful Efforts to Keep Francisco Lindor

The Indians still have shortstop Francisco Lindor for this season and next before he hits free agency, and while many are completely convinced that Lindor is going to take the final dollar and leave to go elsewhere, the Indians are hopeful that with the current economic climate in baseball that they can somehow keep him on the roster for at least a few more seasons.

Zach Shafron

Francona Could Be the Key Ingredient to the Indians Success in 2020

As the Indians embark on a short 60-game season one reason why many people hold the team in very high regard is manager Terry Francona, who has led the team to the playoffs four times since he took over as skipper in 2013. Once again in 2020 many think the team can contend with Francona pushing the buttons.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Lineups for the Indians First Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will play their first intersquad scrimmage of the 2020 season tonight at Progressive Field, as Shane Bieber will get the ball for the four and a half inning affair. Here's the two lineups for the game to maybe give some indication as to how manager Terry Francona and the coaching staff will line things up once the regular season kicks off on July 24th.

Matt Loede

What's the Expected Win Total for the Indians in 2020? How About the Rest of the AL Central?

The Indians along with the Twins should be the top two teams in the AL Central in 2020, and CBI's Matt Loede along with Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Ben Heisler give their take on what the division should look like, and what team could walk away with a title playing for the chance to hoist a World Series championship in October.

Matt Loede

Oscar Mercado is the Indians Player with the Most to Prove in 2020

Last season Oscar Mercado surprised everyone in the Indians organization when he came up as a rookie and had a solid season, helping the team have at least one "for sure" in the outfield. As the 2020 season approaches, the team is hopeful that Mercado will be able to step up and have another solid season, as he and the team look to have a big impact on who takes home the AL Central Division title.

Casey Drottar

Cleveland Indians Announce 2021 Schedule; 162-Game Slate to Kickoff in Detroit April 1st

While the 2020 Major League Baseball 60-game schedule has yet to begin, the league is already in motion for the 2021 season, as Thursday they released the full 162-game schedule for each team in baseball, including the Indians. The Tribe will open the 2021 season in Detroit on April 1st, with the home opener on April 5th at home against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Strat-O-Matic to Broadcast Their Own 2020 MLB All-Star Game Featuring Cleveland Native Drew Carey

Major League Baseball will not be having their own All-Star game this year due to the covid-19 pandemic as teams continue to get ready for a 60-game regular season. Popular board game Strat-O-Matic has announced they will be holding their own All-Star game, with Drew Carey as manager of the AL and Straycats drummer "Slim" Jim Phantom will manage the National League.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indigenous Groups: "Take the Lead on Social Justice in the City"

Representatives from more than five Indigenous groups in the Northeast Ohio area are calling upon the Cleveland Indians to not only change their name. They also want to be heard on education reform.

Alex Hooper

by

subuclayton

What Will Empty Stadiums All Over the Majors Be Like for Players in 2020?

The 2020 baseball season is going to be like nothing we have ever seen or experienced before. There will be no fans in the stands, players will have to stay away from high fives and touching each other, and you will be able to hear the dugouts likely easier than ever before. In some way it will be fun for the players, in other ways, it will be downright creepy.

Zach Shafron

Indians Outfielders Reyes and DeShields Returning After Being Held Back for Covid-19 Reasons

Indians manager Terry Francona shared some good news on Wednesday as a pair of the team's outfielders, Franmil Reyes and Delino DeShields are both heading to or are in Cleveland set to return to the Indians after covid-19 incidents. Reyes was held back for attending a party minus a mask, and DeShields needed to pass two tests after a positive covid-19 test prior to the start of summer camp.

Matt Loede