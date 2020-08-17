It was a great weekend for the Indians as they reached their 20th straight win over the Detroit Tigers with a three-game sweep at Comerica Park.

While the team is still in second in the AL Central, they are now just a game back of the first-place Minnesota Twins as they start the fourth week of the shortened 2020 season.

Today being the start of another week a number of websites covering Major League Baseball have come out with their power rankings, and today we give you a look at what they are saying about the Indians and where they are placed out of 30 MLB teams.

CBS Sports:

7th - Up two From Last week

They entered Sunday the worst offense in baseball at runs per game. Sunday, they got home runs from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez while Franmil Reyes went deep twice. Was that the game they needed to get them going?

USA Today:

7th - Up one from Last week

James Karinchak (19 K, 1 ER in 9.2 innings) has been huge in relief.

MLB.com:

7th - Same as Last week

ESPN:

9th - Down one from Last week

The entire Cleveland offense has been a big black hole of nothing, hitting just .196 entering Sunday. Nobody expected this to be a top-tier offense, but many did expect Francisco Lindor to be an MVP candidate. He's hardly the only problem, but with a .233 average and .281 OBP entering Monday, he has to start hitting like an MVP candidate to lift this offense.

Bleacher Report:

8th

The Indians lead the majors in starters' ERA (2.58) by nearly half a run, and an off-day on Monday allowed them to navigate the poor decisions made by Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger by simply moving swingman Adam Plutko into the starting rotation for the time being. Rookie reliever James Karinchak has now struck out 22 of the 42 batters he's faced this year while allowing just four hits.