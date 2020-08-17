Cleveland Baseball Insider
Where Do the Indians Stand in Various Power Rankings Entering Week Four of the Season?

Matt Loede

It was a great weekend for the Indians as they reached their 20th straight win over the Detroit Tigers with a three-game sweep at Comerica Park. 

While the team is still in second in the AL Central, they are now just a game back of the first-place Minnesota Twins as they start the fourth week of the shortened 2020 season.

Today being the start of another week a number of websites covering Major League Baseball have come out with their power rankings, and today we give you a look at what they are saying about the Indians and where they are placed out of 30 MLB teams.

CBS Sports:

7th - Up two From Last week

They entered Sunday the worst offense in baseball at runs per game. Sunday, they got home runs from Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez while Franmil Reyes went deep twice. Was that the game they needed to get them going?

USA Today:

7th - Up one from Last week

James Karinchak (19 K, 1 ER in 9.2 innings) has been huge in relief.

MLB.com:

7th - Same as Last week

ESPN:

9th - Down one from Last week

The entire Cleveland offense has been a big black hole of nothing, hitting just .196 entering Sunday. Nobody expected this to be a top-tier offense, but many did expect Francisco Lindor to be an MVP candidate. He's hardly the only problem, but with a .233 average and .281 OBP entering Monday, he has to start hitting like an MVP candidate to lift this offense.

Bleacher Report:

8th 

The Indians lead the majors in starters' ERA (2.58) by nearly half a run, and an off-day on Monday allowed them to navigate the poor decisions made by Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger by simply moving swingman Adam Plutko into the starting rotation for the time being. Rookie reliever James Karinchak has now struck out 22 of the 42 batters he's faced this year while allowing just four hits.

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

Indians Domination Over Tigers Continues, Sweep Detroit with 8-5 Win

The Indians domination over Detroit continued Sunday at Comerica Park, as the team recorded their 20th straight win with a final score of 8-5. The Indians move to 13-9 with the win, hitting 5 homers including a pair by Franmil Reyes, and one each by Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramriez and Sandy Leon.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #19, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m ET

The Indians and Cubs wrap up a short two-game affair at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, as Carlos Carrasco will go for the Indians again Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs. The Indians fell to Chicago 7-1 on Tuesday in a lackluster effort on the offensive side of the ball.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

Game #21 Observations: Shane Bieber's Gem Guides Tribe to 3-1 Win

Shane Bieber's excellent start to the 2020 season continued on Saturday night, as he led the Indians to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, helping them to move within one half game of the Twins in the AL Central.

Casey Drottar

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

Indians Hopeful to Have Catcher Roberto Perez Back Tuesday

Tribe starting catcher Roberto Perez has been on the team's injured list since July 29th with a shoulder injury. In his place the team has had to suffer with backup Sandy Leon as well as Beau Taylor trying to fill the void, but both are not exactly making anyone forget about Perez. Leon is hitting just .081 and Taylor has yet to record a hit. The Indians said on Saturday that they are hopeful that Perez will be back Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Matt Loede

Indians Win Big in Detroit Despite Turbulent Times

The Indians entered Friday night trying to finally find themselves at the plate and get back on track after five days of distractions. A huge night from the outfield helped, and the team put up a 10-spot on the Tigers in a 10-5 win that showed again that when focused, the Indians are a dangerous team.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti, Francona Talk of Indians Decisions to Send Clevinger and Plesac to Eastlake Following Team Meeting

The Indians held a team meeting in Detroit Friday afternoon, and after it made a decision to send both starters that were on the team's restricted list - Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger, to the team's alternate training site in Lake County. Team president Chris Antonetti and manager Terry Francona both spoke about the decision to send the two pitchers basically to the minors for now.

Matt Loede

Richard77

Reyes, Santana Go Deep in 10-5 Win

Aaron Civale had a rare off-night, but Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana carried the load in against the Detroit Tigers.

Alex Hooper

Indians Remove Plesac and Clevinger from Restricted List; Send Them to Alternate Training Site

The Indians on Friday announced that they have removed two of their starting pitchers, Zach Pleasc and Mike Clevinger, off the team's restricted list. The team also stated they have sent the two pitchers to the club's alternate training site in Lake County, making it cloudy as to when they will return to the team's rotation.

Matt Loede