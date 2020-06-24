Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

Baseball is officially back, and this time nothing is going to stop the shortened 60-game slate of the 2020 season from happening.

Okay, so maybe if there's another huge spike of the covid-19 virus that could derail things rather quickly, but for the sake of moving forward let's pretend that all goes as planned and we can hear the words "play ball" at the end of July.

Now that the season is finally going to happen, Las Vegas oddsmakers and various betting sites are quickly compiling numbers so that the general public can go back to betting on games and season odds.

For the Cleveland Indians, those very oddsmakers seem to feel they have a legit shot in the short season of making some noise in both the American League and overall.

The oddsmakers from "The Action Network" tweeted out their odds for the 2020 World Series winner, and the Indians come in with a respectable 25-1 shot to bring home a trophy in late October.

The 25-1 odds for the Tribe put them tied with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Yankees are the early favorite to bring home the trophy in the American League, coming in at 4-1, while across the way in the National League it's the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite at 3-1.

Last year's World Series champs, the Washington Nationals, come in at 12-1 to repeat as champions.

It will be fun to watch these odds as the 60-game season moves along, and how much they change based upon a quick start by teams in both the American League and National League.