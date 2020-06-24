Cleveland Baseball Insider
Where Do the Oddsmakers Place the Indians to Win the World Series in 2020's Shortened Season?

Matt Loede

Baseball is officially back, and this time nothing is going to stop the shortened 60-game slate of the 2020 season from happening.

Okay, so maybe if there's another huge spike of the covid-19 virus that could derail things rather quickly, but for the sake of moving forward let's pretend that all goes as planned and we can hear the words "play ball" at the end of July.

Now that the season is finally going to happen, Las Vegas oddsmakers and various betting sites are quickly compiling numbers so that the general public can go back to betting on games and season odds.

For the Cleveland Indians, those very oddsmakers seem to feel they have a legit shot in the short season of making some noise in both the American League and overall.

The oddsmakers from "The Action Network" tweeted out their odds for the 2020 World Series winner, and the Indians come in with a respectable 25-1 shot to bring home a trophy in late October.

The 25-1 odds for the Tribe put them tied with the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

The New York Yankees are the early favorite to bring home the trophy in the American League, coming in at 4-1, while across the way in the National League it's the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite at 3-1.

Last year's World Series champs, the Washington Nationals, come in at 12-1 to repeat as champions.

It will be fun to watch these odds as the 60-game season moves along, and how much they change based upon a quick start by teams in both the American League and National League. 

How Were the Indians Star Players Producing After 60 Games in 2019?

Now that it's official that the 2020 Major League Baseball season is going to be 60 games, it's worth it to look back and see how some of the Indians players fared last season after two months of the regular season, and if some of them who got off to hot starts can duplicate that this season.

Zach Shafron

The Threat of a Cancelled Season Casts Doubt Over Domingo Santana’s Future with the Indians

While it appears that a 2020 season in Major League Baseball will take place, the covid-19 virus still has question marks on if the season will actually go on as currently planned for late July. If it does not happen, a lot of one-year players will be affected by no season, with one of those players being the Indians new outfielder Domingo Santana.

Casey Drottar

New Players, New Rules - MLB and the Indians to Have a Different Look for Shortened 60-Game Season

Major League Baseball is back, as Monday night the league moved forward with a 60-game season for the 2020 season. Now that it will be official in late July, let's look at the new faces on the Indians roster for this season, as well as the new rules around baseball that will make for an interesting upcoming season.

Matt Loede

How Will a 60-Game Schedule Line Up for the Indians in 2020?

Now that it's been announced that Major League Baseball is moving forward with a 60-game schedule for 2020, the next big question for the Indians is going to be - who are they going to play and how will a 60-game slate look moving forward?

Matt Loede

Play Ball! MLB Announces a 60-Game 2020 Season to Start in Late July

After weeks of back and forth and rejections of various proposals, Major League Baseball has finally gone ahead and announced they will put forth a 60-game schedule that will begin the last weekend in July. The announcement came Monday after the latest 60-game proposal rejection by the players in a vote of 33-5.

Matt Loede

How Have the Indians Fared in Their First 60 Games of Seasons Under Terry Francona?

It appears that the 2020 MLB shortened season is going to be around 60 games, so with that it's time to start looking at how Tribe teams have fared with Terry Francona running the show as the team's manager in the first two months of what would normally be a full season.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Owners and Players Trying to Reach a Deal, if not Commissioner Manfred Will Implement 54-60 Game Season

The long and winding road for a 2020 MLB season finally looks like it's coming to an end, as commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark are trying to hammer out a deal today, but if not, the commissioner will simply implement a 54-60 game season which is due to start in late July with an expanded postseason.

Matt Loede

No Vote by Players in MLB, Could the Covid-19 Virus Halt a Shortened 2020 Season?

The 60-game proposal by Major League Baseball owners is still on the table, and no vote was taken over the weekend by players. A recent uptick in the covid-19 virus has everyone involved in the game on edge, to the point where it may delay a season even coming closer to getting underway soon.

Matt Loede

A Baseball Season Could be the Worst Thing for Baseball in 2020

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold for the moment as the two sides don't seem to be any closer to finding common ground on the amount of games that the sides want played. Now with the latest news that an uptick in covid-19 cases has put all teams on notice that spring training 2.0 will be in home stadiums, it is starting to become apparent that a season overall might be the worst thing for the game.

Matt Loede

MLB, Players Should be Ashamed of the Current State of Baseball

The infighting between Major League Baseball and the Players Union continues, and now it looks like commissioner Rob Manfred is going to have to simply step in and make a ruling as to how many games is going to make up what has become a mess of a shortened 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

