Where Will the Indians Play in the Postseason if the MLB Decides on Neutral Sites?

Matt Loede

While the Indians are in the midst of a tough losing streak that has seen them unable to push many (or in a lot of cases any) runs across the plate, the team is still slated to make the postseason.

As the team enters play today, the club still has a 99.8% to make the postseason, and a 5.2% to win World Series according to Baseball Reference, meaning despite the issues the team is having, they will play in the postseason.

So just where will the Indians play when it comes to the playoffs, as Major League Baseball is starting to get a game plan of where the teams will play come early October.

The league is leaning towards doing neutral sites once the ALDS and NLDS begins, this after the first round of games are played at the home sites of the higher seed.

Right now as it stands, the Indians are the 7th seed after this latest losing streak, meaning they would line up against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are right now the number two seed in the American League.

The way that it works is right now the Indians and Rays would line up playing a best-of-three in Tampa.

If the Indians are able to win the best-of-three, then they would continue on to play in the ALDS at a site out west.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Saturday that the games would be played at either Petco Park in San Diego, the home of the Padres, or Dodger Stadium where the Dodgers play.

Here is the tweet sent out by Passan earlier Saturday and how things would line up as the playoffs continue.

mlb sites

So as the Indians hopefully get their offense in gear, the team would have to pack up and head out to the west coast for the playoffs.

Right now there are no fans allowed in the ballparks in California, but as of now there's been no word if anything is going to change and if fans can go to games once the playoffs begin.

Likely it's a no, but it will be interesting to see if fans eventually are allowed to enter the parks for the postseason. 

