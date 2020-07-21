Where Will the Toronto Blue Jays Call Home in 2020?

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team without a home. Actually they are more like a team without a country, based on the fact that Canada ruled over the weekend they would not be able to play in the country in 2020.

The team does have some options, with the latest report being that the team is going to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, home of the Pirates.

The rumors have also put the team in Buffalo, or possibly Dunedin, Florida which is where the Jays hold spring training.

