Where Will the Toronto Blue Jays Call Home in 2020?

Matt Loede

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team without a home. Actually they are more like a team without a country, based on the fact that Canada ruled over the weekend they would not be able to play in the country in 2020.

The team does have some options, with the latest report being that the team is going to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, home of the Pirates.

The rumors have also put the team in Buffalo, or possibly Dunedin, Florida which is where the Jays hold spring training.

Check out the video above for the latest on where the Jays may wind up playing as their "home" field in 2020.

Can the Arms in the Indians Bullpen Step Up in 2020? Or Is It Going to Be Part of the Problem?

Last season the Indians bullpen for a solid part of the season was the best in all of baseball in ERA and runs allowed. It seemed they wore down in the second half and with closer Brad Hand struggling they just never got back to form. Now with a couple new arms in 2020, can the pen step up and get back to form? Or will they continue to be part of the club's issues?

Mark Warmuth

Observations From Monday's Indians 11-7 Win Over the Pirates at Progressive Field

It was a long night at Progressive Field as it took nearly three and a half hours, but the Indians were able to pull out an 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that saw eight homers and 26 hits combined for the two teams. Mike Clevinger had a better outing than last time out, going five innings, and Francisco Lindor hit a three-run blast in the win for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Lineups for the Indians Monday Night Exhibition Matchup with Pittsburgh at Progressive Field

The Indians will send out Mike Clevinger for his final summer tune up before his first regular season start as the Indians play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Progressive Field. The Indians lineup looks like it could be close to the one we see Friday in the opener against the Royals.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Roster Moves Prior to Monday's Exhibition Game Against Pirates

The Indians are getting closer to opening day on Friday against the Royals, and on Monday they informed three players of roster moves that they will not be making the team's opening day roster. Outfielder Daniel Johnson, catcher Beau Taylor and pitcher David Hernandez.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: Carlos Carrasco is Ready to Put An Emotional 2019 Behind Him

2019 was a tough season for Carlos Carrasco, as after a fast start his life changed after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Carrasco made an inspiring comeback in the month of September pitching out of the pen, and now he's ready to be a starter for the Indians again in 2020.

Casey Drottar

Who Will Walk Away with the 2020 ROY Awards in MLB? Do Any Indians Fit the Bill?

When it comes to predicting the rookie of the year, it’s always one of the tougher awards to try and figure out. You never know what player is going to come out of nowhere to be much better than is expected, like last season one Indians player who wound up in the mix as one of the top rookies was pitcher Zach Plesac, who went 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 21 starts.

Matt Loede

Lineups for Sunday's Indians Intersquad Scrimmage at Progressive Field

The Indians will start the regular season in six days at home against the Kansas City Royals, but before then the team will still be playing intersquad games as well as a pair of exhibition games against the Pirates. Sunday night they are back at Progressive Field for an intersquad game.

Matt Loede

The Indians Have a New Postgame Celebration - Will the Foot Tap Stick in 2020?

Teams around baseball are going to have to find ways to celebrate like never before as they are not allowed to do the traditional high fives after a win. The Indians have adopted a new celebration that likely will catch on and maybe stick for the 2020 season, that being a foot tap.

Matt Loede

Observations From the Indians 5-3 Exhibition Win Saturday Night in Pittsburgh

The Indians took to the Steel City on Saturday night to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of three exhibition games against the NL Central foe, and rallied for a 5-3 win behind some clutch hitting in the 8th and 9th innings. The team will look for two straight when they host the Pirates on Monday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Blue Jays Not Allowed to Play Games in Canada in 2020

The Toronto Blue Jays will need a location to play their 30 home games scheduled for the 2020 season, as Saturday the team was denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. One possible alternative for the Jays is to play at their training facility in Dunedin, Florida.

Matt Loede