Will Baseball Have a Season? Playing it All is Arizona Seems the Likely Plan

Matt Loede

Major League Baseball is still on a ‘wait and see’ when it comes to playing in 2020, but if a season does finally get started, the plan to play the season in Arizona continues to be the most likely scenario to get in a season.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal spoke to Chris Myers from Fox about what is going on with the plan to play games in Arizona this year with no fans and the teams being quarantined in hotels near the ballparks.

“Baseball is still discussing a variety of options, a lot is going on behind the scenes as to the so-called Arizona plan, that still seems to be the likeliest path,” Rosenthal said.

“Will this happen in baseball? There are still a lot of logistical hurdles to overcome. Baseball has yet to even present a plan to its owners about how this would work.

“In the end of course they would have to go to the union, and then it appears they would ask the players for further reduction in salary.”

Back on April 10 a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today came out stating that the league would split games between Arizona and Florida, with 15 teams in each, with enough stadiums to for each team to play daily.

The plan for games in Arizona and Florida would see very different leagues, with the Indians playing in a league called the Cactus League West, which would featured Cleveland, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.

The way the schedule would play out, each team would wind up playing 108 games in the shortened season.

Now Rosenthal says that playing in Florida doesn’t seem feasible, and that it would be easier for all the teams to wind up playing in Arizona.

There is a long way to go here it seems, but there is still a lot of talk about the possibility of this sport coming back,” Rosenthal said.

The Indians today would have played their 24 game of the 2020 schedule, as they would have been in Boston for the annual “Patriots Day” 11am game against the Boston Red Sox.

