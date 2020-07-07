Will fans be allowed inside Progressive Field at some point in 2020?

Let’s just say at this point the outlook isn’t very good.

Monday the Indians 2020 shortened 60-game schedule was announced, along with the entire schedule for Major League Baseball, and with it the team did put out a statement regarding fans attending games live.

The statement from the Tribe read:

“With the announcement of the 2020 schedule, the Cleveland Indians have also announced fans will not be permitted to attend games at Progressive Field to start the season. The club will continue to work with local health and government officials to monitor the possibility of fans returning to Progressive Field during the 2020 season.

Fans with impacted games from June to September will receive an email with further instructions on how to receive a credit or request a refund. Those with impacted games from March to May should have already received communication regarding credits and refunds.”

Those fans with tickets from March to May have had the option of rolling over their tickets to next season for 2021 games, or getting a refund on their tickets.

Likely that will be the same scenario for those fans that are holding tickets for games from June to September.

Tuesday Governor Mike Dewine announced that as of 6pm on Wednesday that there will be a mandate of wearing a face covering in public for all of Cuyahoga County, making it seem even more remote that fans at some point in 2020 will occupy Progressive Field.