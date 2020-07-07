Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Will Fans Be Rooting at Progressive Field at Any Point This Indians 2020 Season?

Matt Loede

Will fans be allowed inside Progressive Field at some point in 2020?

Let’s just say at this point the outlook isn’t very good.

Monday the Indians 2020 shortened 60-game schedule was announced, along with the entire schedule for Major League Baseball, and with it the team did put out a statement regarding fans attending games live.

The statement from the Tribe read:

“With the announcement of the 2020 schedule, the Cleveland Indians have also announced fans will not be permitted to attend games at Progressive Field to start the season. The club will continue to work with local health and government officials to monitor the possibility of fans returning to Progressive Field during the 2020 season.

Fans with impacted games from June to September will receive an email with further instructions on how to receive a credit or request a refund. Those with impacted games from March to May should have already received communication regarding credits and refunds.”

Those fans with tickets from March to May have had the option of rolling over their tickets to next season for 2021 games, or getting a refund on their tickets.

Likely that will be the same scenario for those fans that are holding tickets for games from June to September.

Tuesday Governor Mike Dewine announced that as of 6pm on Wednesday that there will be a mandate of wearing a face covering in public for all of Cuyahoga County, making it seem even more remote that fans at some point in 2020 will occupy Progressive Field.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Carlos Santana Convince the Indians to Pick Up His 2021 Option?

The Indians are going to have a tough decision when it comes to first base slugger Carlos Santana for the 2021 season, as the team will hold a decision on a $17.5 million dollar option on him. If they bring him back it's likely going to cause a ripple effect on the rest of the team's roster for next season.

Casey Drottar

A Short Schedule Still Comes with Plenty of Risk for Indians and All of Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball released their 2020 shortened slate for the Cleveland Indians and the entire league on Monday night. Despite the hope that baseball can get in a lot of games in a short amount of time, there's a lot of risk involved with trying to still have teams travel and not contract the covid-19 virus, one that MLB is still willing to take.

Zach Shafron

Indians OF Reyes Not with Team After Not Wearing Mask at July 4th Party

Indians slugger Franmil Reyes has been absent from the team for the last two days after admitting he was at a July 4th party and failed to wear a mask. The team has requested that Reyes get tested for the covid-19 virus just to be on the safe side, and manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Reyes by no means is not in trouble for his actions.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians 2020 Schedule Released, Tribe to Open at Home July 24th vs Royals

It seems like forever ago that the Indians first 2020 schedule was released, but now after waiting for months just to see if there was going to be a season, a new shortened 60-game slate is out. The Indians will open the season at home on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals, and finish the year with seven at home against the White Sox and Pirates.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Roundtable: Will the Indians Change Their Name by 2021, If So What Will the New Nickname Be?

There's a lot of speculation on if the Indians are indeed going to go through with a new nickname possibly as early as the 2021 season. If a change is made, what name will best suit the franchise moving forward? We asked our staff to give their take on the hot button topic, to see if they think the club will follow through and get away from the team name "Indians" for something else.

Matt Loede

Do Big Market Clubs Benefit From a Shorter Draft and Less Minor League Teams?

The Major League Baseball draft in 2020 was vastly different due to it being a lot shorter. With the shorter draft as well as less minor league teams, it seems like it is a huge advantage for big market teams as smaller market teams won't have a bigger player pool and with less minor league teams to pick talent from, it could be make life tough for smaller market franchises.

Mark Warmuth

The Odds Are Out on What the "Indians" Nickname Could Wind Up Being if Changed

Many people were supportive of the news on Friday of the Indians having meetings to possibly change the name of the franchise. All weekend different names were proposed all over social media, some good and some downright awful. Odds are now officially out on what the name of the new team might be if there is a name change, with the nickname "Spiders" having the highest odds right now.

Matt Loede

Is Tampa the Most Dangerous Team in Baseball in a Short Season? Do the Indians Match Up?

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that seems to always be in the mix when it comes to the playoffs or at least in playoff contention. SI MLB Insider Tom Verducci says that in a short season the Rays just might have what it takes to be the best team in baseball, with a very good and deep pitching staff. The Indians are another team with a deep staff and pen, can they match up with a team like the Rays in 2020?

Matt Loede

Indians Mystery: Hunter Wood and the Curious Case of the Missing Curveball

The Indians last season acquired relief pitcher Hunter Wood from the Tampa Bay Rays for some depth in the team's bullpen. Wood loves to throw the fastball and is his go-to pitch, but the curveball is another pitch that the reliever might want to look more into, as last season he was very accurate with it and might want to develop it more this season.

Casey Drottar

Francona: "I Think it's Time to Move Forward" from Team's Nickname

Following Friday's announcement that the Cleveland Indians are exploring the possibility to changing the name of the franchise, the team's manager, Terry Francona, spoke out about the subject for the first time on Sunday, stating that he thinks that it's time to do more listening on the subject, and that "it's time to move forward" with discussions on the potential of changing the long time nickname of the Cleveland MLB franchise.

Matt Loede

by

Skendig