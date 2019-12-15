Cleveland Baseball Insider
Antonetti Says (Again) He Expects Lindor to Be on the Indians Roster Opening Day

Matt Loede

The Indians Sunday pulled off a deal with the Texas Rangers, shipping two-time Cy Young award winning pitcher Corey Kluber to Texas for a pair of players.

The reaction to the deal by Indians fans was mixed, some think it was a salary dump and the Indians were being "cheap" not wanting to pay Kluber his $17.5 million in 2020.

Others who support the deal understand that if you are going to trade Kluber now is the time, as the 33-year-old threw in just seven games in 2019 due to injury, and he was not able to return to the mound last year after suffering a setback in the minors late in the season.

While the focus of today is on Kluber, there is still plenty of chatter about All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who some feel will get dealt by the team before the start of 2020.

Team President Chris Antonetti said Sunday that the team still feels that Lindor is going to be on the roster in 2020, and that he'll be the starting shortstop come opening day, March 26th.

“I have every expectation that Francisco Lindor will be our starting shortstop on opening day next year," Lindor told the media Sunday.

Of course all that could change should the Indians get blown away by an offer for the shortstop, but for now, it sounds like they feel he will be on the team come the opener.

With the trade Sunday the team also made a roster move, as the team designated infield Mike Freeman for assignment. Last season Freeman hit .277 with four homers and 24 runs batted in playing in 75 games.

